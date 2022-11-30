A Major Dream Comes True for Taz Wilson at Congressional Country Club

The game of golf can have an incredible impact on someone's life. And Tazmerria Wilson (Taz), an 18-year-old from Statesboro, Georgia, is a testament to that fact.

Wilson was born with tibial hemimelia - an extremely rare congenital limb deficiency characterized by a complete or partial absence of the fibula.

Both of Wilson’s legs were amputated just prior to her 3rd birthday. When Wilson took an interest in sports, her school therapist encouraged her to take up golf.

After a few swings, Taz was hooked.

Golf has since become a huge part of her life and has helped build her self-confidence. Wilson’s sports dream was to experience an LPGA event and the opportunity to meet fellow female golfers.

PGA and LPGA Professionals gather for a photo around the KPMG trophy and Taz Wilson during a practice round for the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 22, 2022 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

With the help of “Dream on 3”, which creates experiences of joy, hope, and encouragement for children and young adults with life-altering conditions through the world of sports, and the PGA of America, that dream came to life.

This past June, Taz attended the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club.

Wilson received expert PGA Coaching with Adaptive Golf Instructor, Gabriella Miller, PGA. Miller is the Coordinator for Player Development and Memberships at the University of Maryland Golf Course in College Park, Maryland.

Taz also enjoyed spending time with the LPGA Tour's Marina Alex and Mariah Stackhouse, spent a few minutes on the NBC / Golf Channel TV set, all while getting a chance to see many of the best players in the world prepare for a Major Championship.

