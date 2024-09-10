Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Adam Sandler Reacts to Peyton Manning's Hilarious Happy Gilmore Swing

"Too many twinkle toes."
That was Adam Sandler's advice to Peyton Manning during "Monday Night Football's ManningCast, when he saw Peyton attempt his famous golf character Happy Gilmore's iconic swing in between laughs, of course.
ManningCast debuted on Sept. 9 for the 2024 NFL season, and its a simulcast where Peyton and Eli Manning watch the game with special guests. Bill Belicheck, Sandler and Chris Jones were the opening game guests.
The Mannings had Sandler join them for a chat about the new "Happy Gilmore" movie, and Eli couldn't help but show his older brother's attempt at the character's famous swing.

