Adam Sandler Reacts to Peyton Manning's Hilarious Happy Gilmore Swing

"Too many twinkle toes."

ManningCast debuted on Sept. 9 for the 2024 NFL season, and its a simulcast where Peyton and Eli Manning watch the game with special guests. Bill Belicheck, Sandler and Chris Jones were the opening game guests.

The Mannings had Sandler join them for a chat about the new "Happy Gilmore" movie, and Eli couldn't help but show his older brother's attempt at the character's famous swing.