Best Courses to Play in Georgia: The Keep at McLemore Resort

At Lookout Mountain, Georgia’s McLemore Resort , golf is the primary amenity.

In fact, Greg Lecker, the PGA Director of Golf, believes it should be the “hero of the conversation” whenever someone discusses McLemore Resort.

And for several reasons.

First, the resort has a par-71, 7,055-yard-long course that’s been redesigned by Bill Bergin and Rees Jones. Known as the Highlands Course , it provides golfers a wide array of extreme elevation changes, as it has three different types of holes: canyon, cliff-edge and highland. Not to mention, one hole, the par-5 sixth, has a 150-foot drop.

The elevation changes of the Highlands is dramatic.

As a result, the course offers expansive views of Northwest Georgia’s mountains, arguably some of the United States’ best.

As if that didn’t provide guests enough motive to visit McLemore, the resort has just offered yet another reason to travel to Northern Georgia — a reason that will arguably change the game of golf forever: The Keep.

A golf experience unlike any other

As Lecker reflects on McLemore Resort’s newest 18-hole layout, a Bergin and Jones design that’s “truly one of a kind," as it has over 1 mile of cliffside fairways, he believes The Keep provides a “visual treasure on every hole.”

“The Keep is so much more than a round of golf,” he says. “It’s a golf experience unlike any other.”

First, golfers will play on a cliffside. Second, they’ll have a 70-mile view. And third, they’ll do so while walking with a caddy. Therefore, they’ll feel like a professional golfer playing in a tournament on a pristine course in an unforgettable location, regardless of their experience levels.

No. 10 at The Keep. (Photo by Evan Schiller)

“The golf world is full of folks who are looking for a lifetime experience,” Lecker stresses. “Upon entering The Keep property, they’ll be on a journey they will never forget.”

Architectural design from The Golden Age

To offer golfers a one-of-a-kind design, Bergin and Jones implemented two architectural innovations.

For starters, they built the course on Lookout Mountain’s cliff edge without moving much soil. In turn, The Keep’s routing and design has brought back architectural design from a time period that’s considered The Golden Age of golf course development: the early 1900s.

“Another innovation is The Keep’s Stadium Zoysia sodded fairways (over 200 acres) that will be relished by all golfers,” he emphasizes. “The Keep is the United States’ (and possibly the world’s) first golf course to use this turf.”

Due to its design innovations, location and length (nearly 7,700 yards long from the tips), Lecker thinks The Keep will not only be sought after by amateurs, but may ultimately host professional golf tournaments, too.

“The Keep is so much more than a round of golf. It’s a golf experience unlike any other.” Greg Lecker, PGA

“It can be enjoyed by all golfers, from beginners to veterans,” he says. “The golf world will embrace it as a ‘must play’ this year.”

Rave reviews

Currently open for preview play, The Keep is already in high demand, as golfers are steadily requesting tee times — to the point in which peak season tee times have been nearly filled for 2025.

Golf writers have already been providing rave reviews, according to Lecker, as they typically respond with one word: “Wow!” From there, they tend to ask when they can play the course again.

“The Keep experience speaks for itself.”

No. 9 at The Keep. (Photo by Evan Schiller)

Other Fun Courses Near McLemore Resort:

Sweetens Cove Golf Club : Due to its impeccable views, this public 9-hole course, which is nestled in the Sequatchie Valley, has become a “bucket list” destination.

Trenton Golf Club : An 18-hole championship course, Trenton also offers stunning views — of the Fox, Lookout and Sand Mountains.

For information about McLemore Resort, visit mclemoreresort.com, and for your next golf travel experience, contact Premier Golf.