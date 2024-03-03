Caitlin Clark Breaks NCAA All-Time Scoring Record — Who Are Her Golf Comparisons?

It didn't take long to make a little history for Caitlin Clark . . . again.

The University of Iowa star passed Louisiana State University legend "Pistol" Pete Maravich's all-time record of 3,667 points with her 18th point in a game versus Ohio State, ultimately finishing with 35 points to put her collegiate career total at 3,685.

The new record certainly cements Clark's legacy as one of college basketball's best players . . . which makes us think — who are her golf comparisons? We have the list of all-time greats below from the LPGA and PGA TOUR, ranked by total wins.

Kathy Whitworth (88 wins)

Sam Snead (82 wins)

Tiger Woods (82 wins)

Mickey Wright (82 wins)

Jack Nicklaus (73 wins)

Annika Sörenstam (72 wins)