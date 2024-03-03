Latest
Caitlin Clark Breaks NCAA All-Time Scoring Record — Who Are Her Golf Comparisons?
By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
(Getty Images)
It didn't take long to make a little history for Caitlin Clark . . . again.
After becoming the NCAA women's basketball all-time leading scorer on Feb. 15, Clark went ever further into the record book on March 3, becoming college basketball's all-time leading scorer.
The University of Iowa star passed Louisiana State University legend "Pistol" Pete Maravich's all-time record of 3,667 points with her 18th point in a game versus Ohio State, ultimately finishing with 35 points to put her collegiate career total at 3,685.
The new record certainly cements Clark's legacy as one of college basketball's best players . . . which makes us think — who are her golf comparisons? We have the list of all-time greats below from the LPGA and PGA TOUR, ranked by total wins.