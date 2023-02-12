Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
Celebrate a New Era of Golf Style with The ULTRA Club Collection

The ULTRA Club Collection by Michelob ULTRA X Devereux Threads.

Step up your golf style with The ULTRA Club Collection, a limited-edition Michelob ULTRA collaboration with apparel brand Devereux Golf!
A stylish capsule inspired by the retro golf culture, The ULTRA Club Collection brings back the bold patterns and bright colors that made the sport so iconic. The line features several items designed to be worn on or off the golf course, including the Stand Out Club Polo, Superior Club Cardigan, Sunday Best Sweater Vest, and more outstanding threads to sport.
The Sunday Best Men's Sweater Vest and Superior Club Cardigan.
The ULTRA Club Collection also includes Devereux’s first-ever women's line, a continuation of Michelob ULTRA's commitment to further gender equality in sports. The ULTRA Blue Check Women’s Polo, Social Club Women’s Crewneck, 19th Hole Women’s Polo, T-Up the Course Crop Top are excellent options to add to your golf (and non-golf) wardrobe.
The Classic Michelob Polo and ULTRA Blue Check Women's Polo.
If you’re in need of a fresh hat, towel or headcover, The ULTRA Club Collection has you covered. The Michelob Golf Club Hat and ULTRA Crest Bucket Hat are stylish options, and the Stand Out driver, 3-wood and putter covers, as well as the waffle-knit, microfiber golf towel, provide an extra dose of cool to your bag. 
The Michelob Golf Club Hat.
This is a limited-time collaboration that won’t be restocked, so shop today and pick up your favorite ULTRA Club Collection item here!

PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

