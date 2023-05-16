Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

Corebridge Financial PGA Team Round 1 & 2 PGA Championship Starting Times

Published on
The Corebridge Financial PGA Team at Oak Hill.

The Corebridge Financial PGA Team at Oak Hill.

Who’s ready for some PGA Championship starting times?
All groupings were announced today at the PGA Championship, which begins Thursday, May 18 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
Twenty PGA Professionals  who are part of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team are competing alongside the world’s best players, and their tee times are below (italics) for the first and second rounds.
And make sure to follow all the action on the live leaderboard, where fans can favorite their players using the star icon next to their name. (All times Eastern)

Round 1, first tee/Round 2, 10th tee

7:00 a.m.-12:25 p.m.
Shaun Micheel, Collierville, TN
Braden Shattuck, Aston, PA
Steven Alker, New Zealand
7:11 a.m.-12:36 p.m.
Ben Griffin, Chapel Hill, NC
Chris French, Rockford, IL
Joel Dahmen, Scottsdale, AZ
7:22 a.m.-12:47 p.m.
Wyatt Worthington II, Reynoldsburg, OH
Nico Echavarria, Colombia
Wyndham Clark, Denver, CO
9:01 a.m.-2:26 p.m.
Jeremy Wells, Estero, FL
Justin Suh, San Jose, CA
Adri Arnaus, Spain
9:12 a.m.-2:37 p.m.
Anthony Cordes, Johns Creek, GA
Mark Hubbard, The Woodlands, TX
Dean Burmester, South Africa
1:14 p.m.-7:49 a.m.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
John Somers, Brooksville, FL
Chez Reavie, Scottsdale, AZ
(Gary Kellner/PGA of America)
(Gary Kellner/PGA of America)

Round 1, 10th tee/Round 2, first tee

7:05 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Trey Mullinax, Birmingham, AL
Josh Speight, Locust Hill, VA
Kazuki Higa, Japan
7:16 a.m.-12:41 p.m.
Adam Schenk, Vincennes, IN
Colin Inglis, Creswell, OR
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
8:55 a.m.-2:20 p.m.
Kenny Pigman, Norco, CA
Davis Thompson, St. Simons Island, GA
Maverick McNealy, Las Vegas, NV
9:17 a.m.-2:42 p.m.
Jesse Droemer, Houston, TX
Matt NeSmith, Aiken, SC
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
12:25 p.m.-7:00 a.m.
Sam Ryder, Longwood, FL
Gabe Reynolds, Dallas, TX
Brandon Wu, Scarsdale, NY
12:36 p.m.-7:11 a.m.
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
Ben Kern, Grove City, OH
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
2:15 p.m.-8:50 a.m.
Chris Sanger, Red Hook, NY
J.J. Spaun, Scottsdale, AZ
David Micheluzzi, Australia
2:26 p.m.-9:01 a.m.
Thomas Detry, Belgium
J.J. Killeen, Lubbock, TX
Matt Wallace, England
2:37 p.m.-9:12 a.m.
Nick Hardy, Northbrook, IL
Greg Koch, Orlando, FL
Eric Cole, Delray Beach, FL

