Corebridge Financial PGA Team Round 1 & 2 PGA Championship Starting Times
The Corebridge Financial PGA Team at Oak Hill.
Who’s ready for some PGA Championship starting times?
All groupings were announced today at the PGA Championship, which begins Thursday, May 18 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
Twenty PGA Professionals who are part of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team are competing alongside the world’s best players, and their tee times are below (italics) for the first and second rounds.
And make sure to follow all the action on the live leaderboard, where fans can favorite their players using the star icon next to their name. (All times Eastern)
Round 1, first tee/Round 2, 10th tee
7:00 a.m.-12:25 p.m.
Shaun Micheel, Collierville, TN
7:11 a.m.-12:36 p.m.
Ben Griffin, Chapel Hill, NC
7:22 a.m.-12:47 p.m.
Wyatt Worthington II, Reynoldsburg, OH
9:01 a.m.-2:26 p.m.
Jeremy Wells, Estero, FL
9:12 a.m.-2:37 p.m.
Anthony Cordes, Johns Creek, GA
1:14 p.m.-7:49 a.m.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
Round 1, 10th tee/Round 2, first tee
7:05 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Trey Mullinax, Birmingham, AL
7:16 a.m.-12:41 p.m.
Adam Schenk, Vincennes, IN
8:55 a.m.-2:20 p.m.
Kenny Pigman, Norco, CA
9:17 a.m.-2:42 p.m.
Jesse Droemer, Houston, TX
12:25 p.m.-7:00 a.m.
Sam Ryder, Longwood, FL
12:36 p.m.-7:11 a.m.
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
2:15 p.m.-8:50 a.m.
Chris Sanger, Red Hook, NY
2:26 p.m.-9:01 a.m.
Thomas Detry, Belgium
2:37 p.m.-9:12 a.m.
Nick Hardy, Northbrook, IL
