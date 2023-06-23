Create Crisp Contact with Your Irons Like Carlota Ciganda

Nothing quite like a hole out from the fairway to turn around a rough round, or supercharge a push for a new personal record.

The odds of holing out from beyond 100 yards may be over 900 to 1 for a tour professional, but Carlota Ciganda made it look easy today on the 370-yard par 4 14th at Baltusrol's beautifully restored Lower Course.

In the video below PGA Coach Bridget Ackley gives you three tips on how to increase your chances at giving your putter a well-deserved rest more often.