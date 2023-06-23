Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
quick coaching

Create Crisp Contact with Your Irons Like Carlota Ciganda

Published on

Nothing quite like a hole out from the fairway to turn around a rough round, or supercharge a push for a new personal record.
The odds of holing out from beyond 100 yards may be over 900 to 1 for a tour professional, but Carlota Ciganda made it look easy today on the 370-yard par 4 14th at Baltusrol's beautifully restored Lower Course.
In the video below PGA Coach Bridget Ackley gives you three tips on how to increase your chances at giving your putter a well-deserved rest more often.

We also recommend

Play a Hole at Baltusrol and Get Better with PGA Coach Abby Parsons
quick coaching
Play a Hole at Baltusrol and Get Better with PGA Coach Abby Parsons
Hit Your Hybrids Flush Like Rose Zhang
Intermediate
Hit Your Hybrids Flush Like Rose Zhang
L-R: Amy Ruengmateekhun, Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, Sandra Changkija, Joanna Coe, Allie Knight, Emily Miller, Loretta Giovannettone and Samantha Morrell.
Category - Major Events
2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Meet the Corebridge Financial PGA Team
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech