Create Your Home Golf Studio: 4 Expert Tips for Building Your Own Space

I can't express enough how transformational a home practice studio can be to your game. Let me explain.

Setting up your own space dedicated to consistent practice not only gives you the convenience of working on your swing whenever you desire, but also cultivates a focused and personal environment that is entirely tailored to your needs.

Let's walk through it.

Determine the Best Size

Starting your golf practice studio begins with selecting the right space. The first step is to consider the size of your available area. Whether it’s a spare room, a part of your garage, a pool patio area like mine, or even your backyard, you need to ensure that you have enough space not just for swinging your clubs but also for setting up other essential components. Remember, you don’t need tons of space to get started. Sometimes, a little creativity goes a long way.

Buy a Quality Mat & Net

The next thing I urge you to think about is the equipment. It’s tempting to go all out and purchase every gadget and gizmo available (guilty as charged on that . . . just ask my wife), but starting with basics will give you a solid foundation.

First, make sure you have a decent-quality golf mat and net. Investing in a good mat replicating a fairway's feel can significantly enhance your practice. The net needs to be robust, especially if you’re setting it up indoors, to avoid any unwanted mishaps, and trust me, those "Oh shoot" moments indeed happen.

Do Your Research on Technology

Once you have your fundamental gear, consider technology. These days, the market is filled with launch monitors, swing analyzers and simulation software and, luckily, the price points have come way down over the last decade without sacrificing quality and accuracy.

The Rapsodo MLM2PRO launch monitor.

Personally, I started with a moderately-priced launch monitor from SkyTrack and have also used FlightScope's Mevo+ , both of which provided me with invaluable feedback on swing speed, launch angle and shot accuracy. I have been using Rapsodo's MLM2PRO for just over a year and love it. Many options are available at various price points, so take your time to research what fits your budget and needs.

Build a Spot You'll Actually Use

Another key component of a home studio is the atmosphere. Creating an environment that motivates you to practice is crucial. This might be adding some soft lighting, hanging motivational quotes or even having a small speaker for your favorite tunes.

Build a studio setup in a spot at your house that you'll frequent.

For me, it’s about having a space that makes practice feel less like a chore and more like a mini sanctuary where I can unwind while improving my technique. With my space doubling as a home coaching studio for conducting remote coaching sessions with students, it sets up great for virtual lessons, too.

Your home practice studio is not just a place to swing clubs but a space to grow your passion and skillset. Take it one step at a time, ensure your space reflects your style and needs, and most importantly, have fun with it. You can add other options along the way, such as a putting mat or a small green, or, if space allows, a small wedge area.

Setting up a home practice studio is indeed an investment, but not one that has to break the bank. Have fun with it, and remember to create an inviting space that fits your personality. So go grab your clubs, start planning your studio and get practicing!

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.