DJ Khaled and Michael Block Are Having a Week

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
Michael Block, PGA. (Getty Images)

The Block party rolls on.
After an appearance at The ESPYS last week for his "Best Play" nomination, PGA Member Michael Block continued his newfound celebrity circuit in South Beach alongside one of music's most recognizable stars: DJ Khaled.
The magic from Oak Hill might've worn off a bit since May, but Block, the PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, still had a little left for practice round with Khaled at Miami Beach Golf Club.
Check out the epic shot and celebration:
And then on July 20 at Khaled's We the Best Foundation Golf Classic, the two paired up with Bubba Watson and singer-songwriter The-Dream to win the event.
Michael Block continues to live the dream. More to come from this epic week in Miami for the PGA Member!

PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

