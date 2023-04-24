Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Follow Matthew Fitzpatrick's Iron Magic With a Great Balance Drill

Matthew Fitzpatrick won the 2023 RBC Heritage with excellent iron play. (Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

It took an extra three holes against Jordan Spieth, but Matthew Fitzpatrick saved his best for last at the 2023 RBC Heritage.
In the middle of the fairway at the iconic 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina, Fitzpatrick hit one of the best iron shots of the year, stuffing a 9-iron strike to within a foot for an easy birdie and win over Spieth.
In the video below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares how you can use an alignment stick to copy Fitzpatrick's iron magic.

