Football and Fall Golf in Wisconsin

Fall in Wisconsin is a sight to see. Gorgeous colors in the trees, happy Wisconsinites because the Packers are playing, and a lot of layers of clothing.

It is always beneficial to know the effects that colder weather has on your golf game. Let’s start with the attire situation.

If you are playing fall golf in Wisconsin, you are more than likely wearing at least two pairs of pants, along with a thermal layer, polo, pullover, maybe a vest, and a jacket. Your swing is not going to feel quite as free as when it is sunny and 75. Try hitting some golf balls on the range to test out the fall-proof swing before heading to the tee.

Former Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers Offensive Lineman Mark Tauscher hits his tee shot during the Junior Ryder Cup Exhibition Match for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America via Getty Images)

If you know your distance for each club pretty well, make sure to take off a few yards per club to account for the colder, desner air. The ball will not fly quite as far with the gray skies, so if you’re used to hitting your driver over that close-carry body of water- try and opt for the lay up just in case.

Many say that the colder air making the ball fly a shorter distance is the main disadvantage to playing golf in the chilly weather; however, I would argue that the fallen leaves are your biggest enemy. The white rock may find its way under a leaf a time or 20 during one round, which can knock at your pace of play, and patience. Not only this, but when the sun hits a leaf just right- every leaf looks like a golf ball. Best of luck finding your drive.

A view of the clubhouse at Whistling Straits Golf Course on October 15, 2018 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America)

Time to jump into the course conditions. Most facilities will drop their greens fees prices to account for the colder weather. Grass is changing from green to a light brown, greens are starting to look like winter is coming, and the wind is starting to pick up. Most places start to punch holes in their greens around this time, or let the greens ride it out until the end of the season. Either way, you will not find lightning fast putting surfaces this time of year.

Lastly, hours of daylight are minimal this time of year. In June, you can tee off at 6:00am, or 6:00pm and get a whole round of golf in. In October, however, your time to tee it up becomes a small window. It is bright enough to play at around 8:00 a.m., and it’s best to hope you finish BY 6:00 p.m. or you are playing in the pitch black.

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers enjoying some time on the golf course.

With all of that being said, nothing beats teeing it up on a beautiful, crisp, fall day with your pals knowing that the Packers are playing later that day. After your round, you can head home and throw on your favorite hoodie and enjoy the rest of your night.

