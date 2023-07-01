For More Power in Your Golf Swing, Try Three Moves to Strengthen Lower Body Muscles

What’s the secret to gaining power in your swing and increasing distance off the tee? The answer is all in your legs.

While focusing on the upper body like shoulders, arms along with your core muscles is important, much of the power in a golf swing is generated from the lower body muscles.

By engaging your legs, glutes, quadriceps and other muscles, you can increase power, stability and strength in the golf swing — and hit those longer drives you might be dreaming of.

We asked PGA Coach Thor Parrish, the founder of Thunder Performance in Fort Myers, Florida, for a few exercises that will target the lower body muscles and help golfers generate more power in their swing. Parrish recommends the following three exercises for golfers to add to their next workout:

Medicine Ball Slam

This powerful exercise engages multiple muscle groups, including the glutes, hamstrings and quadriceps. Choose a weighted medicine ball of your choice — nothing too heavy at first — and start by standing with your arms straight and the ball held above your head.

Next, throw the ball with force towards the ground as you jump and accelerate your body upwards. Begin with your preferred weight, and increase weight as you feel more comfortable. See the proper sequence below:

Perform this move in five rounds, at 12 reps per round with one minute of rest time between rounds.

Jump Rope

This exercise is both easier than you think and pairs well with any workout. Jump rope is an excellent cardiovascular, conditioning exercise that targets all body muscles, including your swing’s engine: the legs. Repetitive jump roping will strengthen leg muscles essential to the golf swing, and Parrish recommends that all golfers add jump roping to their workouts.

Start at a comfortable tempo, with the traditional “two-leg” jump, working on maintaining good posture, endurance, timing, and rhythm. Start with short intervals and increase your duration as you improve your stamina and technique in jump-roping. Follow the sequence below:

Perform these jumps in five rounds for five minutes each, with one minute of rest time.

Box Jumps

This involves jumping onto a platform (or box) with force to engage your lower body muscles, specifically the legs. Box jumping focuses on quick, explosive movements that rely on leg power.

Parrish recommends starting with a height that is good for you, and increasing the height as you become more comfortable with the exercise.

Begin in a standing position with both arms by your side, feet hip-width apart, and arms in front of chest with hands in front of face.

Next, bend your knees slightly and swing your arms as you jump onto the box, while raising your arms in front of your chest. Make sure to utilize your arms as you jump onto the box to gain momentum.

Perform this move in 5 rounds with 12 reps each with one minute of rest time.