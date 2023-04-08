Four Simple Core Exercises That Will Help Your Golf Game

Summer golf is just around the corner! In order to play your best golf this season, there are many ways you can begin to prepare your body — most notably, your core.

PGA Coach Thor Parrish, the founder of Thunder Performance in Fort Myers, Florida, specializes in providing golfers with fitness routines that will improve their overall longevity. What follows are four helpful core exercises that Parrish recommends. These moves are beneficial in creating better rotation, a stronger lower back, developing power and strength in your golf swing, and overall protection against potential injuries.

Forearm planks

The forearm plank

An important part of strengthening your overall upper and lower body is making sure that you are activating your core muscles. This first exercise to try this idea out is through a normal forearm plank. The key to accurately performing this plank is to create a flat back, tight core, straight legs and 90 degrees at the elbows. This position will allow you to feel the most muscle activation in your core.

Reps: Perform a plank for 30-60 seconds, for 3-4 rounds.

Side plank

From the normal plank position, turning on your side into a side plank can be just as beneficial, not just for your core, but balance, too. To get into the side plank position, lie on your right side, with legs straight and feet stacked on top of each other. Put your right elbow under your right shoulder, forearm pointing away from your body, to create a straight line from toes to head with a 90 degree bend on one elbow. Then, lift your hips off the ground so you’re supporting your weight on your elbow and bottom foot. Rest your hips back on the ground and flip to your left side.

Reps: 30-60 seconds per side, 3-4 rounds.

Hollow holds

While planks work to activate your abdominal muscles, the hollow body hold will activate your hip flexors and spinal muscles. This exercise is generally harder than the normal plank, as it will create a tension in your back, arms, and legs. To perform this exercise, lie on your back and extend your arms overhead. Then, lift shoulders and feet off the floor while maintaining straight arms, legs and a tight core.

Reps: 30-60 seconds per side, 3-4 rounds.

Single-arm, single-leg plank

The one-arm, one-leg plank.

During your golf swing, you're utilizing a lot of upper body and arm muscles. This specific plank exercise will help improve shoulder stability and protect your shoulders from injury. To start, assume a normal plank position. Using opposite hand and opposite foot working at the same time, alternate lifting hand and foot every five seconds.

Reps: 30-60 seconds per side, 3-4 rounds.