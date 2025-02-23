Fun Facts About Our 2025 Major Championship & Ryder Cup Host Venues

While we’ve become accustomed to watching the best in the world and their golf swings, their mannerisms, and even the way they celebrate, the one variable that exists year in and year out in professional golf is the canvas on which these celebrated artists practice their work.

We’re talking, of course, about courses.

For 2025, the PGA of America’s four biggest events are taking place at some of the most iconic – and newest! – championship layouts in all of golf.

Here’s a quick overview of what you need to know about each of the chosen venues for this upcoming season (in order of play), and maybe a couple of things you didn’t know yet.

Quail Hollow Club

A view from the 18th hole of Quail Hollow Club on September 30, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America)

The Charlotte club, founded more than a half-decade ago, will once again host the PGA Championship in 2025 after it first hosted the championship in 2017 ( won by Justin Thomas ). Quail Hollow, which also hosted the Presidents Cup in 2022 and is a long-time PGA Tour venue, is known for its punishing finishing stretch of holes – with Nos. 16-18 dubbed the ‘Green Mile.’

George Cobb was the original designer, with Arnold Palmer modifying several holes in the mid-80s and Tom Fazio providing a redesign in 1997, 2003, and from 2014-16 as the club prepared to welcome the PGA Championship.

The course record, a 61, is held by two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy – who just so happens to love Quail Hollow. He has won the PGA Tour event hosted at the course four times, including in 2024.

Congressional Country Club

Congressional Country Club’s Blue Course is no stranger to hosting some of the biggest events in golf, and in 2024 it will host the Senior PGA Championship for the first time (it is also set to host in 2033).

Opened in 1924 (with an opening par-6, at that), the course has hosted three U.S. Opens, the 1976 PGA Championship won by Dave Stockton, and the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship won by In-Gee Chun . It is also set to host the 2027 Women’s PGA Championship.

The course has plenty of history, but it’s been completely modernized thanks to a robust renovation project by Andrew Green that started in 2019. According to a recent story in Global Golf Post, the only two things that Green kept when the project re-opened in 2021 was the routing and the par on each hole.

Thousands of trees were removed, fairways nearly doubled in size to 46 acres, green complexes grew from 2.5 acres to 3.5 acres, and bunkers increased from 98 to 138.

While Chun got off to an incredible start in 2022 at the Women’s PGA, firing an 8-under 64 (and holding a five-shot advantage), the course bared its teeth over the next couple of days and Chun would end up winning with a 5-under 283 total.

Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco

In June, the best players in the world are set to compete in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East – the site of over six confirmed major championships in Frisco, Texas, scheduled upon its opening in 2023, beginning with the Senior PGA Championship in May of that year. That was the first major event hosted just one month after the club opened.

No. 3 on Fields Ranch East.

“We are excited to now watch how the best women in the world navigate and perform on this great stage this coming June,” says PGA of America Golf Professional Trish Holt, the Head Golf Professional at Fields Ranch.

The course was designed by Gil Hanse, drawing its style from the surrounding Texas landscape. Its name and ‘haybale’ logo are a tribute to the history of the property, Holt explains. Playing the course, golfers will notice remnants of the history including a cattle skull that was uncovered during the build and remains in its original location!

(Photo by Evan Schiller)

Steve Stricker won the Senior PGA contested at Fields Ranch East thanks in part to shooting a third-round 64, which tied the course record held by Padraig Harrington in the first round. Stricker topped Harrington in a playoff.

Bethpage State Park

The best golfers from the United States and Europe return to Bethpage Black for what is set to be an epic Ryder Cup showdown later this year. The public layout, which hosted the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens and the 2019 PGA Championship – won by Brooks Koepka – has long been ranked as one of America’s finest courses.

Located in Long Island, with close proximity to New York City, Bethpage has been long known as a mecca for golf with five regulation 18-hole courses. The Black Course was originally deemed to be “the public Pine Valley.” For years, scoring a tee time meant sleeping in the parking lot. Nowadays you need to be quick on the park’s website, with tee times often getting scooped in seconds.