Helping New York Jet Sauce Gardner Get Better at Golf

By Ryan Adams, PGA
In a couple months, Sauce Gardner will be back on the football field battling the top wide receivers in the NFL, but right now he's doing what a lot of us are doing on long summer days.
Playing golf.
Gardner, who plays cornerback for the New York Jets, came to Golf Twitter on Wednesday seeking some tips:
Thousands of golfers replied, chiming in with their best tips, tricks and pieces of advice for Gardner, who was basically live-tweeting his round and working on his swing at the same time. And the coaching seemed to be working somewhat:
However, there's no better person to go to for coaching than a PGA of America Golf Professional. So we asked Justin Kraft, who's the PGA Director of Instruction at Spring Hill Golf Club outside Minneapolis, Minnesota, and teaches hundreds of golfers a year about how to get better.
When Gardner asked how to hit his tee shots better, here's what Kraft had to say:
An awesome tip. And one that Gardner was planning to take into his next round:
It looks like Gardner will be teeing it up more this summer, and maybe he'll even include a few of his teammates (looking at you Aaron Rodgers) in a post-training camp game.
One thing's for certain: If you want to get better at golf, look no further than a PGA Coach to get you on the right track!

Take the next step in your golf journey by connecting with a PGA Coach in your area.
