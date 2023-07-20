How to Hit Flighted Irons Like Rory McIlroy

Tell us if you've heard this before: Rory McIlroy hit the shot of the year.

The four-time major champion tends to do that pretty regularly, but his 2-iron missile from over 200 yards to 10 feet at the recent Scottish Open may have been one of his best. McIlroy went on to win the tournament after making birdie on the final hole, too.

There's a lot you can learn from a swing like this. PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares a few tips to follow the next time you face a shot into the wind and need to pull off a low trajectory: