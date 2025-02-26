How to Practice Golf at Home, Part 2: 2 Drills to Improve Your Putting

Welcome back to the At Home Practice Plan series on enhancing your golf game from, well, your home!

In this segment, we will focus on putting — a critical aspect of the game that can significantly impact your overall performance on the course. A well-rounded putting routine can sharpen your skills, improve your confidence, and lower your scores.

Below are two effective drills you can practice on your putting mat, complete with step-by-step instructions.

Drill 1: The Double Gate Drill

Purpose: This drill is designed to improve the path of your stroke and make it more reliable and consistent. By aiming through the "gate" formed by the sticks, you can ensure that your putter travels straight back and through, for a more accurate stroke.

What You Need:

Two alignment sticks (or any rigid, flat objects).

2 cups

3 golf balls

Putting Mat

Setup:

Place two alignment sticks or similar objects parallel to each other on your putting mat, about 4-6 inches apart.

Position the sticks a few feet away from your ball, ideally at a distance where you frequently make putts on the course.

If your mat has a hole, you will place the "gate" that you make with the alignment sticks halfway between you and that hole.

Put the two cups just outside the width of your putter head, creating a second “gate” specifically for your putter head at impact.

Start with putts from about 4' and eventually, by an increase of 2' for each set of three balls, go up to 10'.

Instructions:

To start, get into a good putting setup: your feet shoulder-width apart, arms hanging down naturally from the shoulders, elbows ever so slightly touching your sides at the bottom of your rib cage, and eyes directly over the ball.

Make several practice strokes, focusing on keeping the putter head moving straight back and straight through in line with the putter head “gate.”

After a few rehearsals, start stroking putts with the goal of having the heel and toe of your putter head move evenly through your first “gate,” and the ball rolling through the second "gate" after you strike the putt.

Adjust the size of your "gates" as needed. The smaller the gate, the more precise your stroke will need to be.

Your goal is consistency—try to make consecutive putts through the gate without hitting the sticks.

Drill 2: The 3-Point Drill

Purpose: This drill helps develop your distance control and accuracy under pressure by simulating various putt lengths you encounter during a round.

What You Need:

Three golf balls

Measuring tape (to set distances accurately).

A target (like a cup or a hole on your mat if you have one).

Setup:

Choose three spots on your putting mat, spaced at varying distances (e.g., 3 feet, 5 feet, and 7 feet) from a central target (like the hole or a cup).

Mark these distances with tape or visual targets.

Instructions:

Start at the shortest distance (3 feet) and putt all three balls towards the target or hole.

After successfully sinking all three balls consecutively, move back to the next distance (5 feet) and repeat.

Continue to the 7-foot mark, emphasizing the importance of smooth, consistent strokes at each distance.

If you miss a putt, reset back to the starting position and work your way back up.

Remember, your goal is to sink all three putts consecutively before moving away from each distance.

Keep putting for 15 to 20 minutes and see how many times you can make consecutive putts from each distance in a row.

Final Thoughts

By incorporating these drills into your at-home practice routine, you’ll work towards becoming a more confident and consistent putter. Stay dedicated, track your progress, and remember that improvement takes time and patience. If you are working with a coach, share your progress with them. Taking videos of your practice sessions is a great learning and tracking tool, and when shared with your coach, it only enhances your progress.

In the next part of our series, we will explore strategies for enhancing your chipping skills at home. Until then, happy putting!

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.