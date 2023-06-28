Inaugural PGA Family Golf Championship to be Held at PGA West Mountain and Dunes Courses

The inaugural PGA Family Golf Championship will be held Dec. 9-10, 2023, at PGA West on the Pete Dye Mountain and Dunes Golf Courses in La Quinta, California.

To qualify for the Championship, families must participate in at least one PGA Family Golf event in 2023 and be nominated by their local PGA Professional Coach. Championship registration will open in August on a first-come, first-served basis. Families can locate events and register at PGAFamilyGolf.com

The PGA Family Golf Championship will include more than 100 local PGA Family Golf winning teams. The teams will be split between amateur and professional divisions and vie for the national title in a two-day, stroke play alternate shot tournament. PGA and LPGA Professionals are encouraged to participate with their own families and compete in the Championship, and winners will be awarded in both divisions. In alignment with the American Development Model (ADM), juniors must be at least 10-years-old as of Dec. 9, 2023, in order to participate in the Championship.

PGA Family Golf launched nationally in 2022, inspired by the innovative and welcoming team-based format of the PGA of America’s successful PGA Jr. League program. PGA Family Golf brings family members of all ages and skill levels together on multi-generational teams, each comprising 2-4 players, with a minimum of one adult and one junior. Programs are hosted exclusively by PGA and LPGA Professionals.

“PGA Family Golf is redefining quality time, and we’re proud to have PGA Professionals at the forefront of creating spaces for families to connect and come together,” said PGA President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing in Lansing, Michigan. “We hosted pilot programs for PGA Family Golf at my facility and saw firsthand how families enjoy the competition and have fun on the course together. The PGA of America is excited to host the inaugural PGA Family Golf Championship at PGA West in December as families compete for a national title.”

PGA Family Golf is growing nationally, and any facility with a PGA or LPGA Professional is eligible to host programs. PGA Family Golf also recently partnered with Invited to host monthly member events at its network of facilities.