Incredible Golf Trip Destinations: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort
By Chris Lewis
Bandon Dunes
Developed on sand dunes that are located 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort offers something for everyone, including golfers that are interested in booking their next buddies golf trip.
“Many of our guests travel far distances to experience Bandon,” says Michael Chupka Jr., PGA, director of communications, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. “And the journey itself lends to a tight bond amongst those friends who have made the commitment to visit.”
Featuring six golf courses—each of which are annually ranked highly by a wide array of golf publications—Bandon Dunes was built for two primary purposes: for golfers to enjoy the utter beauty of Oregon’s Pacific coast, and for them to celebrate the traditions of links golf.
When golfers first arrive for their golf trip, they will be enamored by the natural splendor of the Tom Doak-designed Pacific Dunes, which has captured the imagination of golfers through its 60-foot sand dunes, natural bunkers and challenging fairways since its opening in 2001.
But the jaw-dropping views don’t end at Pacific Dunes; they continue at the resort’s five other immaculate courses, including Bandon Dunes, which opened in 1999 (the same year the resort itself opened). Designed by Scotsman David McLay Kidd, the course is also highly ranked by golf publications each year, due to its native dunes and location on a bluff that’s above the Pacific, leading to vast views of the ocean.
“Also, the sheer beauty of the Southern Oregon Coast is awe-inspiring,” Chupka Jr., PGA adds. “It connects friends with a wonderful resort experience that’s intertwined within our natural environment, leading to amazing group memories.”
Four other courses have been built since 2001, Bandon Trails (a Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore design that opened in 2005), Old Macdonald (a tribute to renowned architect Charles Blair McDonald, which opened in 2010), Bandon Preserve (a 13-hole par-3 course that opened in 2012, and was also designed by Crenshaw and Coore) and Sheep Ranch (the resort’s newest course, designed by Crenshaw and Coore and opened in 2020).
To play these courses during their buddies golf trips, guests pay anywhere from $100 in late November and December to $295 from July to September. Bandon Preserve costs $50 to $100 to play, and all net profits from the course are provided to Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, which supports the southern Oregon Coast’s community, conservation and economy.
While staying at the resort, golf buddies groups have six overnight accommodations to choose from. If groups are larger, they will prefer either The Lodge, which has single king and four-bedroom suites for one to eight guests, or Grove Cottages, which have four king beds for four to eight guests.
On the other hand, if groups are smaller, they should consider Lily Pond, which has rooms for two to four guests, Chrome Lake, which has a double king and a two single king bed loft for one to four guests, or two other options—The Inn or Round Lake, each of which has two queen beds for one to four guests.
Aside from the immaculate courses and accommodations, friends will also be able to enjoy a variety of dining options (six in all), ranging from The Forge, a steakhouse that serves beef, lamb, pork and seafood, to Pacific Grill, which is renowned for its Mediterranean cuisine. And if they’d like to relax together after a round of golf, they can also visit The Bunker Bar, which has cigars and cocktails.
Other Fun Courses Near Bandon Dunes Golf Resort:
- Bandon Crossings Golf Course: Opened in 2007, this 18-hole public golf course is very affordable for the area, as its rates range from $30 to walk 9 holes to $99 to play 18 holes with a cart. Customized Stay and Play options are also available for friends who want to remain in the area and experience another golf resort.
- Coos Golf Club: Located 20 minutes from Bandon, Ore., this golf course has offered the public 18 holes to enjoy since 1923. Nine holes were designed by 1904 and 1905 U.S. Amateur champion H. Chandler Egan, while the other nine were designed by Bill Robinson and opened in 1998.
- Sunset Bay Golf Course: Providing golfers 12 holes to play (par 47), this course is affordable as well, as golfers can play 12 holes for $22 or 24 holes for $34. Both of these rates are for weekdays only.