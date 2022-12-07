Now’s the Time to Trade in Your Golf Clubs

Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
The newest golf club releases are on the horizon, which means it’s time to start planning your next golf bag upgrade. Whether you’ve been waiting to buy new golf clubs for a long time or you’re constantly on the hunt for the next best innovative technology, the PGA Value Guide can help you accomplish your goal at a lower price.
When you trade in your golf clubs using the PGA Value Guide, you’re getting the best trade-in value in the market, guaranteed. All you have to do is use our tool to calculate the value of your current set of clubs.
When you decide to do this is very important. Because we’re on our way to closing out the year and companies are ready to unleash their new releases in a couple short months, there’s never been a better time to trade in your golf clubs.
Don’t get us wrong, the sooner you trade in your golf clubs, the higher their value. However, trading your golf clubs in just before a new launch is the best way to earn the most cash or credit on your current set of clubs.
That time is now.
Once you’ve calculated your trade-in value, you can use that cash or credit to work with your local PGA Professional to find your next driver or shop online with GlobalGolf. GlobalGolf has a large selection of new and used golf clubs to fit your needs and budget. Plus, you can use their golf club selector tool to help narrow down your options.
To get the most credit ahead of the 2023 season, here are some of the most highly valued trade-ins:
You may be wondering why you should trade in golf clubs released this year. It’s like buying a car - your initial investment allows you to continually upgrade your car at a lower price each year. If you already have the latest and greatest in golf club technology, you’re going to gain quite the credit toward your next new driver or iron set. Regularly trading in your golf clubs keeps your golf bag fresh with the latest technology at an affordable price.

