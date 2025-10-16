Old (NSFW) Clip of Sam Carmichael, PGA, Coaching Bobby Knight is Too Good to Skip

Golf Twitter is finding gems of times past, involving Bobby Knight and PGA Coach Sam Carmichael.

It all started when Rob Miller resurfaced outtakes from a program called "Golf Your Way". In the clip, Bobby and Sam attempt to work together to instruct viewers how to get out of a sand trap. The results

Warning: this clip has some NSFW language.

Then, 2003 PGA Champion Shaun Micheel entered the chat when people were wondering who the other person in the video was. He confirmed that it was in fact his PGA Coach Sam Carmichael, who helped him become a Major Champion.