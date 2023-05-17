PGA Members Broadcast the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club

Director of golf, Head Professional, PGA Coach. These are the titles that come to mind when you think about what a Member of the PGA of America does for a living.

But as the world’s best golfers come to Rochester, New York, to compete in the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club May 18-21, you may be surprised to know that several of the voices you hear eloquently describing the scenes at Oak Hill are PGA Professionals, too.

There are nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals, and approximately 30 of them will represent the PGA on the various broadcast crews of ESPN, CBS Network and SiriusXM Radio as the world tunes into the second Major of the season.

Wire-to-wire broadcast and streaming coverage across CBS Sports, ESPN, ESPN+ and Paramount+ totals nearly 250 hours of live and exclusive programming. Add in PGAChampionship.com and fans could easily spend all week immersed in the action at Oak Hill.

Brian Crowell, PGA

For PGA Master Professional Brian Crowell, the General Manager of Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx, the PGA Championship at Oak Hill will mark the 12th-consecutive PGA Championship as a member of the CBS Sports broadcast team.



“If you love golf, every Major Championship is a special week, but as a PGA Member, the PGA Championship has even greater meaning,” said Crowell, who will host the “On the Range” and “The Clubhouse Report” shows for CBS Sports Network during championship week. “I’m grateful to have a unique opportunity to tell the story of a Major Championship from the perspective of a PGA Club Professional.”

Steve Scott, PGA of America Vice President, John Lindert and PGA of America Secretary, Don Rea Jr. at the PGA Coaching Live Studio during the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 20, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)

Steve Scott, PGA is not only the Founder of the Silver Club Golfing Society, but an author, keynote speaker and golf broadcaster with ESPN, PGA Tour Live, Fox Sports and the Golf Channel.

“Working the PGA Championship as a broadcaster serves as a close second to actually playing in it,” said Scott. “I’m always proud to carry the torch for the PGA Professional wherever I go, and calling shots for the best players in the world at a venue like Oak Hill is truly an honor and a privilege.”

One name many will recognize is PGA Master Professional and PGA Past President Suzy Whaley. She’s the PGA Director of Instruction at the Country Club at Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, President of Golf Nation and the first woman ever elected as an Officer of the PGA. She also serves as an Analyst and On-Course Commentator for ESPN.



“I am excited to work as an analyst on the broadcast team for ESPN at the PGA Championship,” said Whaley, who started working with ESPN in 2021. “Connecting with golf enthusiasts is my passion, and I use my coaching skills and competitive on-course experience to bring insight and entertainment to golf fans around the world.”



In year’s past, the variety of career options for a PGA Professional was limited. Now, there are many avenues available for those who want to work in golf and be a part of one of the world’s largest sports organizations with one of the most recognizable logos.

There are 24 career classifications provided as options for PGA Members. The 18th classification is “Golf Media.” Compared to the first classification, PGA Head Professional, or the 8th, Assistant PGA Professional, the classification doesn’t count many among its ranks, but it shows the depth of knowledge and the many roles a PGA Professional can fulfill within the $102 billion industry.

PGA Members joining Crowell on the CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ teams include Michael Breed, PGA and Rules Officials Tom Carpus, PGA and Brad Gregory, PGA. Also on the team is former PGA Independent Director Dottie Pepper.

Scott and Whaley will be joined by several PGA Members on the ESPN and ESPN+ crews: Mark Brooks, PGA; Wesley Bryan, PGA; Gary Christian, PGA; Joana Coe, PGA; Matt Every, PGA; Billy Kratzert, PGA; Ned Michaels - PGA Associate; Andy North, PGA; Jeff Sluman, PGA; Paul Stankowski, PGA; Curtis Strange, PGA; Jeff Urzetta, PGA; Scott Verplank, PGA; and Mark Wilson, PGA.

Meanwhile, SiriusXM is airing the talents of Mark Carenvale, PGA; Fred Couples, PGA; Hunter Mahan, PGA; Rocco Mediate, PGA; Annika Sorenstam, PGA; and Johnson Wagner, PGA.

Dave Marr III, whose namesake father was both the 1981 Ryder Cup Captain and 1965 PGA Champion, serves as the regular host of PGA of America Radio on SiriusXM.

The PGA Championship will be played May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. You can stream, watch or listen on the networks of CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount, ESPN, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Radio.