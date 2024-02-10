Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA of America Golf Professional Jesse Mueller Makes Cut at WM Phoenix Open

Published on

It's been nearly 20 years since a PGA of America Golf Professional from the Southwest PGA Section has made the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.
Jesse Mueller, PGA, made sure that streak didn't go any longer on Feb. 10.
The 2022 PGA Professional Champion, after rounds of 71-68, is onto the weekend at TPC Scottsdale, sitting in a tie for 43rd place heading into the third round at the WM Phoenix Open.
After carding 71 in the first round, Mueller turned on the gas with five birdies Round 2 at the Stadium Course, leading to his second round 68. It's his third appearance in the tournament and he's the first Southwest PGA Member to make the cut at the WM Phoenix Open since 2005
Mueller won the 2022 PGA Professional Championship at Omni Barton Creek in Austin, Texas. He's the PGA General Manager of Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix, and also played in the 2022 PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
Jesse Mueller hits onto the tenth green during the third round of the 54th PGA Professional Championship.
Jesse Mueller hits onto the tenth green during the third round of the 54th PGA Professional Championship.

