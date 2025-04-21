PGA of America Honorary President John Lindert to Captain 2026 U.S. PGA Cup Team

The PGA of America today announced PGA of America Honorary President John Lindert as Captain of the 2026 United States PGA Cup Team. He will lead the U.S. roster of 10 PGA of America Golf Professionals when they compete in the 32nd PGA Cup, to be hosted by the Professional Golfers’ Association of Great Britain & Ireland.

A PGA of America Member for more than 35 years and a 2019 Michigan PGA Hall of Fame Inductee, Lindert is the PGA Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing in Lansing, Michigan.

After two-year terms each as PGA of America Secretary, Vice President and then President (2018-24), Lindert now serves as the Association’s Honorary President.

Lindert was Captain of the victorious 2024 U.S. Women's PGA Cup Team.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as Captain of the 2026 PGA Cup Team,” said Lindert. “The PGA Cup provides the unique opportunity for PGA of America Golf Professionals to proudly represent not only our Association and 30,000 Members, but our country, as well. I look forward to watching the qualification process unfold as our PGA Members proudly compete for points over the next two years.”

The 2026 PGA Cup qualification points system will begin at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship, taking place April 27-30 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida. For additional information on the qualification process, visit here

First played in 1973, the PGA Cup is a biennial contest between PGA Professionals from the PGA of Great Britain & Ireland and the PGA of America. The PGA Cup format is identical to that of the Ryder Cup: The three-day competition features match play, including four-ball (two-man teams in better ball); foursomes (two-man teams in alternate shot); and singles (18 holes at match play). The event is contested by teams of 10 players over three days, with four foursomes and four four-ball matches on each of the first two days, and 10 singles matches on the final day. No prize money is awarded to players in the PGA Cup. Teams compete solely for their country and their country’s right of possession of the Llandudno International Trophy.

The U.S. Team captured its third-consecutive Llandudno International Trophy at the 2024 PGA Cup, defeating Great Britain & Ireland 17.5 to 8.5 at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon.