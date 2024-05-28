Practice Like a Major Champion With These Two Tips

We've seen some great performances in Major Championships over the last few weeks. And as a PGA Coach, it's my job to translate those into ways you can improve your own game.

This week I started to think about two things that all golfers can use as they practice in order to get the most out of that critical time in the development of their game: feel vs. real and slow motion practice.

Let me explain.

Feel vs. Real

When it comes to golf practice, there is often a distinction between "feel" and "real." Feel refers to the sensation or perception of what you think you are doing in your swing, while real refers to the actual physical movements and positions occurring. It's important to find a balance between the two to improve your game. For instance, you can practice with your eyes closed to focus on the 'feel' of your swing, and then review a video of your swing to see the 'real' movements and positions.

Many golfers rely heavily on 'feel' when practicing, using their intuition and perceived sensations to make adjustments to their swing. While this can be beneficial to some extent, it's also important to ground these feelings in reality. This is where video analysis and feedback from a PGA Coach can be incredibly valuable. By seeing your swing's real movements and positions, you can compare them to your feelings and unlock a world of potential for improvement, making more informed adjustments.

On the other hand, focusing solely on the 'real' physical aspects of your swing can lead to overthinking and mechanical, robotic movements. This is where cultivating a sense of 'feel' can be beneficial. It's a natural part of the game. Developing an awareness of your body and the club's movements can help you make more natural, fluid swings, putting you at ease on the course.

In essence, the power of finding a balance between 'feel' and 'real' in golf practice lies in your hands. It's about using your instincts and perceptions to guide your adjustments while also verifying and grounding them in the actual physical mechanics of your swing. This balanced approach can empower you, leading to more effective and efficient practice sessions, and ultimately improving your performance on the course.

Slow motion practice

This can be an incredibly effective tool for improving your swing. By breaking down your swing into slow, deliberate movements, you can focus on the finer details of your technique and make precise adjustments. This method allows you to pay attention to your body positioning, club movement, and overall rhythm in a way that's not always possible at full speed.

Practicing in slow motion also helps develop muscle memory and promotes a more consistent and controlled swing. It allows you to feel the sequence of movements and understand the nuances of your swing better. This heightened awareness can lead to improved timing, coordination and, ultimately, better performance on the course.

Slow motion practice combined with video analysis provides incredibly valuable feedback, too. Recording your slow-motion swings allows you to review and analyze your technique in detail, identifying areas for improvement and tracking your progress over time.

Overall, incorporating slow motion practice into your golf training regimen can be a game-changer, helping you refine your skills and elevate your performance on the course.