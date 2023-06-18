Putting Tips to Conquer Fast Greens Like the Pros at the U.S. Open

U.S. Open Sunday has finally arrived!

And with it comes a star-studded leaderboard perfect for Los Angeles Country Club, which is hosting its first major championship in club history.

Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark lead at 10-under but Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Harris English, Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson are all within striking distance.

The leaders will likely be dealing with a firmer and faster North Course at Los Angeles Country Club, and with that comes slicker greens, too.

PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski has the perfect recipe of tips on how to handle faster greens the next time you face them in the video below: