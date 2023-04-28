Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
quick coaching

Raise the Bar for Your Game with Max Homa and Mark Blackburn, PGA

Published on
Mark Blackburn, PGA, and Max Homa. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Mark Blackburn, PGA, and Max Homa. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A dynamic duo on display.
That's the pair of rising PGA TOUR start Max Homa and 2020 PGA Teacher & Coach of the Year Mark Blackburn, who are sharing insights into their player-coach relationship and helping golfers improve at the same time, thanks to Elijah Craig.
Take a look at the episodes below to learn a little more about Homa and Blackburn, plus how to hit some longer drives and crisp irons.
Raise the Bar: Episode 1
Raise the Bar: Episode 2

We also recommend

PGA of America Announces Elijah Craig as Official Bourbon and Rye Whiskey
From the PGA
PGA of America Announces Elijah Craig as Official Bourbon and Rye Whiskey
Max Homa chips onto the 16th hole during the second round of The American Express tournament on the Stadium course at PGA West on January 22, 2021 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
quick coaching
How to Max Out Your Chipping
Hit the Ball Solid Like Max Homa
quick coaching
Hit the Ball Solid Like Max Homa
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech