Sink More Putts Like PGA Champion Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa has always been lauded for his world-class ball-striking, a work of art that's led to winning multiple majors before the age of 27.
But what really led to Morikawa's latest victory — a six-shot romp over Eric Cole and Beau Hossler at the ZOZO Championship in Japan — was his outstanding putting. Second in putts per green in regulation (GIR) and first in birdies, Morikawa's flatstick was on fire, especially during a final round 63.
PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski watched Morikawa this weekend, and has a great drill in the video below that'll not only help your putting stroke but get that speed dialed in to make more putts, too.

