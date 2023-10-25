Sink More Putts Like PGA Champion Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa has always been lauded for his world-class ball-striking, a work of art that's led to winning multiple majors before the age of 27.

But what really led to Morikawa's latest victory — a six-shot romp over Eric Cole and Beau Hossler at the ZOZO Championship in Japan — was his outstanding putting. Second in putts per green in regulation (GIR) and first in birdies, Morikawa's flatstick was on fire, especially during a final round 63.