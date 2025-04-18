Take a Few Minutes to Escape to Golf

You know what they say about life – the days are long but the years are short. Sometimes it's important to give your brain a break and just live outside of reality for a few moments.



Consider this a checkpoint in your day to sit and look at, and learn about some nice golf courses (and maybe plan a trip to a few of them - if you can).



It's time to #EscapetoGolf.

Pasatiempo Golf Club - Santa Cruz, CA

Pasatiempo Golf Club, located in Santa Cruz, California, is a historic 18-hole course designed by Alister MacKenzie and opened in 1929. The course is run under the leadership of Ken Woods, PGA. It remains a top-ranked destination for golf enthusiasts.

Quail Hollow Golf Club - Charlotte, NC

Host of the 2025 PGA Championship, Quail Hollow offers some of the best views you can ask for on a course.

Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, GA

While the odds that most of us will get to play Augusta are low, it's still nice to look at. Plus, we asked PGA of America Golf Professionals to explain the unique challenge that it presents to those lucky enough to tee it up there. Swipe through for their answers.

The Keep at McLemore Resort - Rising Fawn, GA

The Keep at McLemore is a premier 18-hole golf course atop Lookout Mountain, Georgia. Designed by Rees Jones and Bill Bergin, it blends scenic views with challenging, strategic play. Headed by Greg Lecker, PGA - this place is special.

Dancing Rabbit - Philadelphia, MS

The host of the 2023 PGA University Championship, this place really shines in the spring.