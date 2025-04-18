Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Course Spotlight

Take a Few Minutes to Escape to Golf

Published on

You know what they say about life – the days are long but the years are short. Sometimes it's important to give your brain a break and just live outside of reality for a few moments.

Consider this a checkpoint in your day to sit and look at, and learn about some nice golf courses (and maybe plan a trip to a few of them - if you can).

It's time to #EscapetoGolf.
Pasatiempo Golf Club - Santa Cruz, CA
Pasatiempo Golf Club, located in Santa Cruz, California, is a historic 18-hole course designed by Alister MacKenzie and opened in 1929. The course is run under the leadership of Ken Woods, PGA. It remains a top-ranked destination for golf enthusiasts.
Quail Hollow Golf Club - Charlotte, NC
Host of the 2025 PGA Championship, Quail Hollow offers some of the best views you can ask for on a course.
Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, GA
While the odds that most of us will get to play Augusta are low, it's still nice to look at. Plus, we asked PGA of America Golf Professionals to explain the unique challenge that it presents to those lucky enough to tee it up there. Swipe through for their answers.
The Keep at McLemore Resort - Rising Fawn, GA
The Keep at McLemore is a premier 18-hole golf course atop Lookout Mountain, Georgia. Designed by Rees Jones and Bill Bergin, it blends scenic views with challenging, strategic play. Headed by Greg Lecker, PGA - this place is special.
Dancing Rabbit - Philadelphia, MS
The host of the 2023 PGA University Championship, this place really shines in the spring.

We also recommend

How to Play the 12th Hole at Augusta National
quick coaching
How to Play the 12th Hole at Augusta National
Meet the Photographer Behind Tiger Woods' Iconic Masters Photo
Game Changers
Meet the Photographer Behind Tiger Woods' Iconic Masters Photo
What Every Golfer Can Copy From a Scottie Scheffler Range Session
quick coaching
What Every Golfer Can Copy From a Scottie Scheffler Range Session
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech