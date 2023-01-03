The Best Training Aids to Try at Home or On the Range

As we know, there are countless Training Aids and tools for a variety of golfers on the market right now. I am going to help you skip the hours of research and provide you with some of the most useful Training Aids available!

Try the Pressure Plate on the range to dial in your swing. (Photo courtesy of WhyGolf.com.)

The Pressure Plate

Simple, but effective. Weight transfer is arguably one of the most important aspects of the golf swing, yet a lot of amateurs tend to swing with just their arms. This tool will help you learn how much weight TO transfer, and help you get a sense of what a correct weight transition feels like.

A player using the Indoor Performance Pack on a practice green. (Photo courtesy of ShortGameGains.com/

Short Game Gains: Indoor Performance Pack

Talk about getting a big bang for your buck. This is the PERFECT putting training aid set for any type of golfer. It comes with a Putting Mirror, All Terrain Putting Gate, and a Precision Putting Laser. The Putting Mirror helps you check your alignment, confirm your stroke is on the right path, and helps you start putts on your intended line. The All Terrain Putting Gate will improve accuracy of putting line and start line. The Precision Putting Laser will open a lot of golfers’ eyes to just how off your aim can be. The line on a putter is one thing, but seeing where the line is pointing is another.

Adding speed to your swing with the SuperSpeed Golf Swing Set. (Photo courtesy of SuperSpeedGolf.com)

SuperSpeed Golf Swing Golf Training Set

If you do not have time to hit the gym to work towards gaining some yards off the tee, these training tools are a huge help when it comes to increasing swing speed. There are a variety of sets for men, women, and children. Whatever set you choose comes with specific instructions to help gain clubhead speed. Golf is moving in the direction where clubhead speed is becoming more of an important factor than before, so join the club with this great training aid.

Alignment sticks work awesome out on the range or in the simulator. (Photo by The Mamones LLC/PGA of America)

Alignment Sticks

Yes, something as simple as an alignment stick will change your golf game. Please, PLEASE, have a target every time you are hitting on the range. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve heard (from myself included) “I was hitting it dead straight on the range, I don’t know why I am hitting it all over the place on the golf course.” Well, who knows where you were actually aiming on the range. Alignment sticks can help with aim, swing path, and much more. Try to add one or two to your golf bag.

The Perfect Swing Path Board will help you dial in your swing out on the range. (Photo courtesy of GolfTrainingAids.com/)

Perfect Swing Path Board

I cannot tell you how many times this has come in handy. This is perfect for the more

visual golfer. Feel vs Real is a huge battle in golf, and this path board will help golfers

see the difference between what the golfer thinks their swing path is vs what it really is.

It is also a great tool to learn the different types of swing paths and what types of shots

they cause. The board is labeled properly and it’s always a confidence-booster hitting off of a board.

Find a Coach Take the next step in your golf journey by connecting with a PGA Coach in your area. Search Now

Connect with a PGA Coach in your area to find the perfect drills & training aids tailored to your game!

