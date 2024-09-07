The Top College Golf Courses According to the Internet

College football is now in full swing, and there are big-time games coming up this fall.

Not to be overlooked though, however, is the big-time college and university golf courses across the country, many of which have some of the best architects in golf behind them.

So, we turned to the Internet to find out what ones were the best:

There were plenty of great answers, and the college spirit oozed through a ton of comments. We picked a handful of our favorites (in no particular order; this isn't the College Football Playoff rankings) that you can try the next time you visit one of these campuses!

Texas Tech University

(The Rawls Course/Facebook)

"Rawls Course in Lubbock Texas on the campus of Texas Tech."

- Joseph Meza on Facebook

"The Rawls Course at Texas Tech doesn’t play around. A Tom Doak design that can eat your lunch on a windy day."

- Joey Marcades on X

"Texas Tech, hands-down."

- Steve Smock on Facebook

Indiana University

"Pfau by far."

- isa35k on Instagram

"Pfau course at IU is awesome!"

- Michael Santostefano on X

Williams College

(taconic_proshop on Instagram)

"Taconic Golf Club at Williams College is pretty good."

- Bodge17 on X

"Taconic Golf Club."

- Pete Cowlin on Facebook

"Taconic golf course in western Massachusetts home of Williams college golf teams !

North East courses greens by far the best in terms of speed especially during fall !"

- Rajiv Raja Rudra on Facebook

U.S. Air Force Academy

The Blue Course's second hole. (Fred Vuich/USGA)

"Eisenhower Golf Course at USAF Academy."

Purdue University

The Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex.

"Purdue. We got TWO Pete Dye courses. It’s not close."

- purduemensgolf on Instagram

"Purdue has two Pete Dye designs that are awesome."

- Paul Alexander on X

"Purdue as two Pete Dye courses, facilities rank in the top 5 in the country.

- Jim Green on Facebook

Yale University

"Yale by a mile. Maybe more than a mile."

- Ned P on X

"It’s Yale. And just wait until Gil Hanse gets done with the restoration. Going to be phenomenal!"

- jeffreelpvb on Instagram

"#Yale for sure, conditioned properly it's one of the very best in the world. Like not a stretch in Top 10 even."

- Joe Duncan on X

University of Michigan

(Photo courtesy of University of Michigan)

"Go Blue! Two courses that are top 10 college courses in country."

- jimmywisinskipga on Instagram

"University of Michigan ⛳ Course"

- Curtis Kid on Facebook

"@umichgolfcourse has entered the chat."

- Greg Poterala on X

Notre Dame University

(Photo courtesy of University of Notre Dame)

"I've played three over the years - United States Military Academy (West Point), Notre Dame (both the older Burke and the newer Warren), and University of Maryland. Each has a particular charm, but in terms of elegance and challenge I'd say that the Warren Golf Course is the best. It's the closest 'pro' golf course I've played and indeed it hosted the 2019 U.S. Senior Open Championship was played there."

- Paul Briand on Facebook

"The Warren Course at Notre Dame is pretty awesome."

- Howie Mullen on X