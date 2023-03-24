Three Tech-Infused Golf Training Aids to Help You Improve Today

Over the past decade, data has really started to take hold in the world of golf improvement.

From ball and clubspeed numbers that are captured through radar systems, to biomechanical data which measures body movements, the information collected is abundant.

What’s even better is the fact that this information access has come into the marketplace via training aids that are readily available to the golfer, and not just coaches. In many cases, the consumer and coach are now able to collaborate with their own devices or apps, making training much more convenient for all.

The training aids below are a few great examples of innovations that can help you get better at golf today.

Sportsbox AI Mobile App

The Sportsbox AI mobile app pairs up swing video with a patented 3D model and measures 24 different movements.

One of the coolest pieces of technology in the golf training space. The Sportsbox AI mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices can capture, measure and analyze complex athletic motions in 3D.

Combined with the knowledge and experience of the world’s leading coaches in each sport, Sportsbox AI provides real-time corrective feedback to help users achieve their goals in sports and fitness — all in the palm of their hand and at a fraction of the cost of existing 3D Motion Capture Systems.

The program creates a 3D model of a golfer and their swing from a 2D video from the face on view. Once the model is made, it measures 24 detailed movements from a swing, using green numbers to indicate the player is in a good range vs. a tour model, and red if they’re in a bad range.

In addition, players can view their swings from six different angles, compare/contrast to PGA and LPGA Tour players, and get real-time feedback from their coaches, who can set up custom “watch lists” to set goals and track progress. sportsbox.ai

HackMotion Golf Wrist Sensor

The HackMotion Golf Wrist Sensor focuses on optimizing wrist angles for better clubface control.

One of the biggest keys to consistency in ballstriking is being able to control the clubface. 80 percent of the determined direction the ball flies comes by way of the clubface. Our hands are our only connection to the club, and with that, our wrist angles play a massive role in our ability to control the clubface at impact.

The HackMotion Golf Wrist Sensor helps improve wrist angles immensely as a wearable golf swing analyzer that helps you master clubface control with immediate feedback followed by data-driven recommendations and drills.

“HackMotion is one of the most multi-dimensional teaching aids you can find,” says Allen Terrell, the PGA Director of Coaching at the Dustin John Golf School in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. “Wrist movements are quite difficult to measure through a camera, and HackMotion has simplified this illusion for the instructor, but more importantly, for the student.”

Hackmotion also offers three different feature sets (Core, Plus and Pro) that expand the sensor's features, including putting and advanced analysis for golfers looking to get even more data. hackmotion.com

V1 Sports Game App

The V1 Sports Game app is built for on-course usage and can also pair up with the V1 Coach app.

The vast majority of the game’s best golfers in the world track their tournament play statistics. In a 72-hole event, two strokes a day could mean the difference between a win and barely making it to the weekend. Being able to chart statistics such as fairways and greens hit, as well as putts made, are critical in finding patterns. Through these patterns, a course of action can be taken in practice.

Through V1 Sports’ Game app, amateur golfers, and aspiring professionals have the ability to track data similar to the professionals on the PGA and LPGA Tours.

With auto-shot detection, you can focus on playing while V1 Game automatically tracks all of your shots. After your round, you can explore your stats and strokes gained to help you improve faster.

V1 Game also has a companion app in V1 Coach, which allows coaches to review every round a player records. Then, the coach can communicate with them about their rounds and share analysis without having to be right next to them, which helps with correctly structuring lessons and working on areas that need the most attention. v1sports.com