Three Things to Know After Day 2 at the PGA Professional Championship

Another day at the PGA Professional Championship is in the books, and it was a Monday filled with quite the variety.

Day 2 at Fields Ranch in Frisco, Texas, started with yet another weather delay, but once the fog cleared, players were ready to throw out some low scores to get in pursuit or Round 1 leader Wyatt Worthington II. Or, to get in position for the 36-hole cut that'll take place tomorrow.

That, and more, is included below in the three things you need to know about Day 2 at the PGA Professional Championship.

Foggy Frisco morning greets players

While Monday didn't have the storms of Sunday, it still began with a delay - this time in the form of a thick fog. Competitors were originally supposed to resume their first rounds at 7:30 a.m. CT, but were delayed until almost two hours later at 9:23 a.m. That set back an already delayed Championship that was suspended due to darkness at 8:03 p.m.

With clear skies on Tuesday, competitors will have plenty of time to complete their second rounds, and then a revised 36-hole cut, down to the Top-70 versus Top 90, will whittle down the field for Rounds 3 and 4 on Fields Ranch East. Given it's big field, the PGA Professional Championship is always a little bit of a grind but this year in Frisco has the feeling of a marathon that seems to be getting longer by the day.

The good news is the cut and players on one course will speed things up, with the goal to finish on time by Wednesday evening.

Firing on all cylinders at Fields Ranch

Derek Berg during the first round.

Once the fog cleared around the PGA Frisco campus, it gave way to a stunning spring day . . . and players took advantage of a still-soft golf course and sunny conditions to go low.

Within the projected cut of 3-over as of Monday evening, there were over 20 second rounds completed under par, led by Derek Berg of the PNW Golf Academy outside Seattle who shot 5-under on the more difficult Fields Ranch East. Berg moved up 85 spots on the leaderboard in a tie for the 12th but he wasn't the only big mover.

Jaysen Hansen of Toledo Country Club in Ohio and Tyler Collet of John Island's Club in Florida each moved up 55 spots to T-12, too, with their 4-under 68s. More importantly for tomorrow, some players moved really far up the board away from the cutline. The New Jersey PGA Section's Nick Bova moved up 142 spots to T-46th with a 4-under 68 . . . only four shots off the mark that's forming the top 20 that'll represent the Corebridge Financial Team at the PGA Championship.

Near the top of the leaderboard, Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, the 2023 Women's PGA Professional Player of the Year, continues a stellar year and sits tied for fourth. Her seven birdies in Round 1, which she finished Monday morning, were a key factor in that score.

Keep an eye on the leaderboard on Tuesday as more movement unfurls and players start feeling the heat of the 36-hole cut. It makes for fascinating theater and gives you a sense of who may be on their way to Valhalla Golf Club next month.

Worthington still leads headed into 'marathon' day

After two days, Worthington II is the Championship leader.

Four holes is better than none right? That's how Wyatt Worthington II, the 2024 PGA Professional Championship Round 1 leader, looked at Tuesday after teeing off around dinner time in Frisco.

"“We were just trying to get as many holes in as possible because tomorrow is going to be a marathon,” said Worthington II. “You definitely have to stay patient and keep the momentum going.”



Birdieing the par-5 first, Worthington extended his lead to three at 8-under over Ben Polland and Jared Jones (5-under). He'll pick up where he left off tonight at 7:30 a.m. CT tomorrow on Fields Ranch East's par-4 5th hole.



“This is a great course and I feel as though there is great competition, too,” said Worthington II. “We’ve still got quite a ways to go. At the end of the day I’m just going to keep my head down and keep plugging along.”

Day 2 at the PGA Professional Championship had a little bit of everything, but will end on a high note with the two aces made by Jason Carbone and Tim Weinhart.

Carbone made a hole-in-one on No. 17 of Fields Ranch East and Weinhart dunked his tee shot on Fields Ranch West No. 3 with a 7-iron from 184 yds. Congratulations to both players!