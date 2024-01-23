Game Changers
Turning a Passion for Golf into a Profession: We Love This Game
Published on
“I love being outside and away from the world for a few hours.”
“[Golf] has made me the best version of myself.”
“I feel like I’ve been in a fantasy world for 30 years.”
“I get to connect with friends and embrace the challenge.”
“I love the positive impact it has on lives.”
“Golf brings people together.”
“I love seeing everyone enjoy the game their own way.”
There are so many reasons why PGA of America Golf Professionals got into the game, why they still love it to this day, and why they're so passionate about bringing that passion to people of all ages and backgrounds.
So we’ve been asking PGA Members from across the country to describe their journey in the game and why they’ve turned that passion into a career.
Check out their impactful responses…