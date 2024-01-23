Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Game Changers

Turning a Passion for Golf into a Profession: We Love This Game

Published on

“I love being outside and away from the world for a few hours.”
“[Golf] has made me the best version of myself.”
“I feel like I’ve been in a fantasy world for 30 years.”
“I get to connect with friends and embrace the challenge.”
“I love the positive impact it has on lives.”
“Golf brings people together.”
“I love seeing everyone enjoy the game their own way.”
There are so many reasons why PGA of America Golf Professionals got into the game, why they still love it to this day, and why they're so passionate about bringing that passion to people of all ages and backgrounds.
So we’ve been asking PGA Members from across the country to describe their journey in the game and why they’ve turned that passion into a career.
Check out their impactful responses…
Don Rea, PGA
Jaimie Pierson, PGA
Caitlyn Doyle, PGA
Rich Jones, PGA
Dr. Alison Curdt, PGA
Clay Myers, PGA
Vinnie Manginelli, PGA
Kate Drimel, PGA
Jane Blalock, PGA
Leah Im, PGA Student
Michael Block, PGA
Joanna Coe, PGA
Brendon Elliott, PGA
Mike Aldrich, PGA
Robb Wade, PGA
Tyler Arnold, PGA
Jaacob Bowden, PGA
Bryce Twente, PGA Associate
JoAnna Ehret, PGA
Justin Martin, PGA
Matt Frey, PGA
Hayden Lewis, PGA
Bridget Ackley, PGA
Sally Morgan, PGA
Jimmy Wisiniski, PGA
Barry Friedman, PGA
Paige Cribb, PGA
Luke Davis, PGA
Taylor Ross, PGA
Tom Shea, PGA
Abby Parsons, PGA
Nathan Dalton, PGA
Garrett Bernhardt, PGA

We also recommend

'It's Quite Literally Saving Lives' : How Tim Reeves, PGA, is Supporting Fellow Veterans Through PGA HOPE
Game Changers
'It's Quite Literally Saving Lives' : How Tim Reeves, PGA, is Supporting Fellow Veterans Through PGA HOPE
Winged Foot Wonder: The Inspirational Story of Katie Wiedmar, PGA
Game Changers
Winged Foot Wonder: The Inspirational Story of Katie Wiedmar, PGA
Learning From PGA Legends: How Jack Druga, PGA, Became the Ultimate Mentor
Game Changers
Learning From PGA Legends: How Jack Druga, PGA, Became the Ultimate Mentor
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech