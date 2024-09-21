Two Golf Tips You Can Learn From Lydia Ko's Stellar Season

You step to the first tee, driver in hand and ready to blast off. Have you taken a look at the trouble, though? Or maybe the bunker sitting at your average drive carry distance?

Observing Lydia Ko, one of golf's smartest and most strategic players, can provide valuable insights into making better choices off the tee.

Ko's had an amazing year — winning both the AIG Women's Open and a gold medal at the Paris Olympics — and is in the mix again heading into the weekend at the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G. Lydia is known for her meticulous course management, considering everything from the design of each hole to the placement of pins on the green. She then takes into account her own strengths and weaknesses. That makes her a contender wherever she goes before she even hits a shot!

One big takeaway here is to study the course before you play. Many courses provide detailed maps and even digital flyovers that you can review. Take advantage of these tools to develop a strategy for each hole.

Now, let's dive into some fun drills that will help you practice making more intelligent yet strategically aggressive decisions off the tee. Because, let's be honest, being smart doesn't always mean playing it safe. Sometimes, being smart-aggressive is the best move!

Drill 1: The Decision-Maker Challenge

This drill simulates real-time decision-making, helping you practice adaptability and strategic thinking.

Grab your driver, 3-wood, hybrid, and perhaps even your 5-iron.

Head to the driving range and create three zones: an imaginary fairway, rough on either side, and out of bounds markers.

Use a deck of playing cards where each suit represents a different type of hole layout (spades for long straightaways, hearts for doglegs, diamonds for narrow fairways, and clubs for holes with hazards galore).

Randomly draw a card and set up for your shot based on the hole layout it represents.

Pick the club you think will best execute the shot. Take your swing and see where your ball lands.

Track the success of each club selection, examining whether your strategic choice paid off or if adjustments are needed.

This drill makes practice fun and teaches you to adapt your club choices on the fly, just like Lydia Ko during her rounds.

Drill 2: The Aggressive Confidence Booster

This drill focuses on building confidence in taking calculated risks, which is ideal for sharpening your smart-aggressive approach:

Pick three clubs you rarely use off the tee but think could be beneficial in specific scenarios (maybe your 4-iron, 5-wood, or even a rare punchy pitching wedge).

Mark various target points on the range to act as prime landing spots for these specific clubs. Include some targets that represent narrow landing zones and others that are more forgiving.

Start with the club you're least confident in. Aim for a narrow target zone to practice precision.

Rotate through your clubs, hitting around 10 shots with each, focusing on maintaining accuracy while embracing a bit of calculated risk.

As you go through your shots, remember to think about the scenarios where you might use each club and how it could strategically benefit you during a round.

This drill is all about pushing your limits and building confidence with different clubs. It encourages you to step out of your comfort zone and trust your decisions. Ko's approach is a testament to the fact that you don't need to play conservatively to be smart; sometimes, taking a well-considered risk is the smartest play of all.

So, channel your inner Lydia the next time you're on the tee. Assess the layout, find that balance between safety and aggression, and choose the club that'll give you the edge.