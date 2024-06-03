Two Tips You Can Learn From U.S. Women's Open Sensation Asterisk Talley

If you didn't know the name Asterisk Talley entering this week . . . you certainly do know.

The 15-year-old was the youngest player in the field and one of four amateurs to make the cut at the U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Talley eventually tied for Low Amateur honors after a brilliant first two days where at one point she was in a share for the lead!

It's fun to see young golfers perform on the biggest stages; you can't help but rooting for them. But there's also a lot we can learn from Asterisk when it comes to improving.

Take a look at the clip below for two highlights from the week: a chip and an an approach shot.

Here's a couple tips to replicate Asterisk's hole-out chip from Brendon Elliott, PGA:

Look very closely at the terrain and contours on and around the green. Be precise in choosing your club and landing spot base on those contours. Commit to your spot and focus solely on hitting the ball to it.

And how about that approach shot that almost went in for eagle? Incredible stuff from the youngster. Here's another three keys on what to copy from Asterisk's approach: