Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
quick coaching

Two Tips You Can Learn From U.S. Women's Open Sensation Asterisk Talley

By Brendon Elliott, PGA, & Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

If you didn't know the name Asterisk Talley entering this week . . . you certainly do know.
The 15-year-old was the youngest player in the field and one of four amateurs to make the cut at the U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Talley eventually tied for Low Amateur honors after a brilliant first two days where at one point she was in a share for the lead!
It's fun to see young golfers perform on the biggest stages; you can't help but rooting for them. But there's also a lot we can learn from Asterisk when it comes to improving.
Take a look at the clip below for two highlights from the week: a chip and an an approach shot.
Here's a couple tips to replicate Asterisk's hole-out chip from Brendon Elliott, PGA:
  1. Look very closely at the terrain and contours on and around the green.
  2. Be precise in choosing your club and landing spot base on those contours.
  3. Commit to your spot and focus solely on hitting the ball to it.
And how about that approach shot that almost went in for eagle? Incredible stuff from the youngster. Here's another three keys on what to copy from Asterisk's approach:
  1. With 6-iron or longer play the ball of the logo on your shirt. 7-iron shorter, aligned with your shirt buttons
  2. The takeaway should be smooth, not rush. Notice how Asterisk generates her power by not going fast to start . . . but fast to finish.
  3. Your lower body starts the downswing. Shift and rotate left (or right for lefties) to match up square at impact.

We also recommend

How to Play the 12th Hole at Lancaster Country Club
Master the Course
How to Play the 12th Hole at Lancaster Country Club
Golf Tips: Two Keys to Bounce Back After a Tough Round
quick coaching
Golf Tips: Two Keys to Bounce Back After a Tough Round
Sophia Popov Shares Her Fitness Tips for Getting Back into Golf Post-Pregnancy
Fitness
Sophia Popov Shares Her Fitness Tips for Getting Back into Golf Post-Pregnancy
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech