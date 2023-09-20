Use This Great Tee Gate Drill to Hit Your Long Irons Like Brooks Koepka

Next week, 2023 PGA Champion Brooks Koepka and 11 other U.S. Ryder Cup Team members will visit Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

And they're looking for a victory in Europe that hasn't happened in 30 years.

They'll need to follow a similar recipe to two years ago at Whistling Straits when Koepka was blistering his long irons, like on the final Sunday Singles day as you'll see in the clip below.

Jimmy Wisinski, the PGA of America Director of Instruction at Kent Country Club in Michigan, has an excellent tee gate drill that will help you improve your long iron game, and start hitting it like a Ryder Cupper: