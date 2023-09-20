Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
quick coaching

Use This Great Tee Gate Drill to Hit Your Long Irons Like Brooks Koepka

Published on

Next week, 2023 PGA Champion Brooks Koepka and 11 other U.S. Ryder Cup Team members will visit Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.
And they're looking for a victory in Europe that hasn't happened in 30 years.
They'll need to follow a similar recipe to two years ago at Whistling Straits when Koepka was blistering his long irons, like on the final Sunday Singles day as you'll see in the clip below.
Jimmy Wisinski, the PGA of America Director of Instruction at Kent Country Club in Michigan, has an excellent tee gate drill that will help you improve your long iron game, and start hitting it like a Ryder Cupper:

We also recommend

Improve Your Short Game by Copying Jordan Spieth
quick coaching
Improve Your Short Game by Copying Jordan Spieth
Master Long Putts Like Justin Leonard at the 1999 Ryder Cup With These Tips
quick coaching
Master Long Putts Like Justin Leonard at the 1999 Ryder Cup With These Tips
Max Homa Shares the Moment That Motivated Him to Make the U.S. Ryder Cup Team
Category - Major Events
Max Homa Shares the Moment That Motivated Him to Make the U.S. Ryder Cup Team
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech