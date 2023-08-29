What to Know About U.S. Captain's Picks Burns, Fowler, Koepka, Morikawa, Spieth & Thomas

United States Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson today announced that Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have been named to the U.S. Team as Captain’s Picks for the 44th Ryder Cup, which will take place September 29 - October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Here's a primer on all six of Johnson's selections:

Sam Burns

Burns, 27, is making his first appearance on the U.S. Ryder Cup Team, and will bring his strong match play experience to Rome. He won the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play for his fifth career PGA TOUR title in March. Burns ranks 11th on TOUR and third on the U.S. Team behind only Xander Schauffele and Max Homa in Strokes Gained Putting (0.584) this season.

Rickie Fowler

Fowler is set to participate in his fifth Ryder Cup, making him one of the most experienced members of the U.S. Team alongside Spieth. The 34-year-old registered a career-best 18 top-25 finishes in 2023, including a victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July. Fowler also set a U.S. Open record by totaling 18 birdies over his first 36 holes at Los Angeles Country Club.

Brooks Koepka

Koepka, 33, will be competing in his fourth consecutive Ryder Cup. He owns a 6-5-1 career record and has never lost a singles match (2-0-1). Koepka captured his third PGA Championship victory and fifth Major title earlier this year at Oak Hill Country Club. He is just the third player to win three or more PGA Championships since it became a stroke play event in 1958. Following a T-2 finish at the 2023 Masters Tournament and his win at Oak Hill, Koepka has finished either first or second in nine of his last 24 major starts.

Collin Morikawa

Morikawa returns for his second Ryder Cup appearance after debuting in 2021. The 26-year-old went 3-0-1 to become the first U.S. rookie to go 3-0-0 or better in Foursomes and Four-balls combined since Larry Nelson in 1979. Morikawa is a two-time Major Champion and has finished in the top-10 in seven of his 15 Major starts. He leads the PGA TOUR this season in Approaches from 100-125 yards (16’2” Avg).

Jordan Spieth

Like Fowler, Spieth will be competing in his fifth Ryder Cup. The 30-year-old owns an 8-7-3 career record, including 5-2-0 in Four-balls, and has come from behind in six of his eight Ryder Cup match victories. Spieth has registered the third-most top-5 finishes on the PGA TOUR over the last six months (5) behind only Scottie Scheffler (9) and Rory McIlroy (7).

Justin Thomas

Thomas will be appearing in his third consecutive Ryder Cup. The 30-year-old is a two-time Major Champion and 15-time winner on the PGA TOUR. Thomas is 6-2-1 in his career at the Ryder Cup, including 3-0-0 in Four-balls and 2-0-0 in Singles. He won two matches in 2021 at Whistling Straits after trailing by three holes (Four-balls with Patrick Cantlay vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Viktor Hovland and Foursomes with Jordan Spieth vs. Bernd Wiesberger/Viktor Hovland).

Additional information on the 12 members of the U.S. Team for the 44th Ryder Cup.

NAME - RESIDENCE - AGE - PREVIOUS RYDER CUPS - OWGR

*Sam Burns - Choudrant, La. - 27 - Ryder Cup Rookie - 21

Patrick Cantlay - Jupiter, Fla. - 31 - 1 Ryder Cup appearance (2021) - 5

Wyndham Clark - Scottsdale, Ariz. - 29 - Ryder Cup Rookie - 10

*Rickie Fowler - Jupiter, Fla. - 34 - 4 Ryder Cup appearances (2010, ‘14, ‘16, ‘18) - 25

Brian Harman - St. Simons Island, Georgia - 36 - Ryder Cup Rookie - 9

Max Homa - Scottsdale, Ariz. - 32 - Ryder Cup Rookie - 7

*Brooks Koepka - Jupiter, Fla. - 33 - 3 Ryder Cup appearances (2016, '18, ‘21) - 14

*Collin Morikawa - Las Vegas, Nev. - 26 - 1 Ryder Cup appearance (2021) - 19

Xander Schauffele - Jupiter, Fla. - 29 - 1 Ryder Cup appearance (2021) - 6

Scottie Scheffler - Dallas, Texas - 27 - 1 Ryder Cup Appearance (2021) - 1

*Jordan Spieth - Dallas, Texas - 30 - 4 Ryder Cup appearances (2014, '16, '18, ‘21) - 12

*Justin Thomas - Jupiter, Fla. - 30 - 2 Ryder Cup appearances (2018, ‘21) - 26

U.S. Captain: Zach Johnson, St. Simons Island, Georgia

U.S Vice Captains: Stewart Cink, Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Steve Stricker

*Captain’s Pick