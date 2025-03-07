13-Year Old Club Champion Charges Her Dad 5 Dollars a Day to Use Her Parking Spot

Winning your club championship is kind of rare, but winning it at 13 years old? Incredible.

That’s Daytona Baydsen’s story. Last year, Daytona won the Women’s Club Championship at Bear Trail Golf Club in North Carolina – and this week, as a result, she’ll be playing in the PGA National Club Championship.

The best part? The victory comes with a parking spot, but Daytona can’t drive. So now, when her and her dad visit the club she graciously allows him to park in her spot, only charging a fee of $5 per instance.

