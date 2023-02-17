From the PGA
PGA of America Inclusion Statement
PGA LEAD members poses for a photo during the 106th PGA Annual Meeting at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)
The PGA of America Inclusion Statement
“The Association affirms its love for golf by promoting the game and inviting everyone, embracing all dimensions of diversity. This includes individuals with diversity of thought, culture, race and ethnic background, gender, age, religion, politics, sexual orientation, physical abilities, natural origin, and other differences.”
To learn more about PGA of America’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives and how you can get involved, please click here.
