April 10, 1916: The Day The PGA of America Was Born

How did the PGA of America get its start?

At lunch, of course.

The Professional Golfer's Association of America was originally conceived in January 1916 in New York City. A group of New York-area golf professionals and prominent amateur golfers, including the likes of five-time PGA Champion Walter Hagen, 1913 U.S. Open Champion Francis Ouimet, and famed course architect A.W. Tillinghast, attended a luncheon hosted by department store magnate Rodman Wanamaker at the ninth-floor restaurant of the Wanamaker Store in New York City.

A plaque at the Hotel Martinique recognizes the momentous day in 1916.

Tom McNamara, a former caddie turned accomplished golfer turned talented salesman for Wanamaker – and someone who cared about the welfare of the club professional – provided the spark toward organization. He pressed upon Wanamaker that it was prime time to bring U.S. professionals together, and that the publicity would be advantageous. Locked into a retail battle with rival A.G. Spalding & Bros. for the sale of golf balls, Wanamaker enthusiastically approved the initiative.

The second-floor boardroom of the Hotel Martinique in New York City was the site of the PGA of America's founding.

The luncheon agenda addressed giving golf professionals a say when it came to the organization and staging of tournaments, among other employment issues. The response to creating such a body was positive, and additional meetings followed.

On April 10, 1916, in the second-floor boardroom of the Hotel Martinique on 32nd and Broadway, the Professional Golfers’ Association of America was established. There were 78 members elected that day, including 35 PGA Charter Members.

Walter Hagen's application to become a charter member of the PGA of America.

The Association began with seven PGA Sections: Metropolitan, Middle States, New England, Southeastern, Central, Northwestern and Pacific. The PGA of America, destined for a century of excellence, had begun.