The Best Outfits From the 2025 PGA Championship, According to a Golf Fashion Expert

Four times a year, the best in men's professional golf gather for Major Championships. They've become appointment viewing for golf fans and the 2025 PGA Championship was the latest in a stretch of exciting majors.

And while Scottie Scheffler ultimately came away with the Wanamaker Trophy, Quail Hollow allowed for golfers to bring out their best when it came to apparel... better known these days as "fits."

There's become an inherent interest in what golfers are wearing and why, especially on a big stage like the PGA Championship, so we turned to golf fashion expert Caroline Basarab to point out which fits stood out the most.

Basarab is a two-time national PGA Merchandiser of the Year and the Director of Retail at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia, so she knows her stuff. Here's what she liked the most at Quail Hollow:

Jhonattan Vegas

An impressive part of his apparel was his headwear. He designed his own logo inspired by his Venezuelan heritage and the future for golf in his country.

Jhonattan wears the Redvanly brand and, during Round 2, wore a '90s retro, colorful collar with a soft blue, pink and mint green, with a solid body white polo.

Tyrrell Hatton

While he's noted for his passionate outbursts while playing golf, Tyrell was also sporting some colorful Greyson apparel during the PGA Championship.

Hatton had the "G-squared" pattern polo in a matese blue along with a Greyson Montauk pant in a dark shade of maroon purple.

Matthieu Pavon

The French golfer was sporting J. Lindeberg all week at Quail Hollow, serving up a major fashion statement.

During the third round, he was proudly wearing a royal blue shirt with a large J. Lindeberg logo up and down it. An interesting note also about his outfit on Saturday was the black sun sleeves, which are great for sun protection. Pavon was one of the few players in the field using them, alongside Alex Smalley.

Tommy Fleetwood

Known for his colorful outfits with Nike, Fleetwood didn't disappoint at Quail Hollow.

During Round 2, he was wearing a turquoise blue, bold stripe, color-block Nike polo. Like Vegas, Fleetwood had a pinch of the retro rugby look from back in the '80s and '90s. It was a fresh look from the solid white and blue we were seeing.