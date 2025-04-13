The Best Outfits From the 2025 Masters, According to a Golf Fashion Expert

As the unofficial start of the golf season, The Masters also sets the tone for spring fashion trends across the game – influencing the styles and colors you’ll see both on the course and in the golf shop within the months to come.

If you watched the first three rounds, you likely noticed the number of clean, traditional looks far outweighed some of the bright and vibrant patterns of recent years. Look at Rory McIlroy’s tonal blend of sage and khaki as an example.

To further break down what we’re seeing and highlight a few standout fits, we turned to the expert eye of PGA of America Golf Professional Caroline Basarab, a two-time PGA National Merchandiser of the Year and the Director of Retail at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia.

In Caroline’s Eyes

In the 89th year of The Master's tournament, I've observed a heritage theme in men's fashion at this historic event. Players are donning classic styles that celebrate the game’s rich history and pay tribute to the venue.

Cam Smith

Cam Smith wore a navy blue blazer and matching pants from the Greyson Clothiers brand. The blazer appeared to be tailored specifically for him, and as I stood on the range and watched Cam strike the ball in person, it looked custom-fitted to accommodate his swing! His pants were tapered at the bottom to prevent any loose material from flapping in the wind. His attire reminded me of those worn by Bobby Jones during his era.

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia sported a long-sleeved red shirt paired with bright yellow pants, the colors of the Spanish flag, honoring his heritage – which is fitting for an international event. In addition, this marks the 100th major championship start of Sergio’s career, and it was said that this bold fashion choice was an ode to the accomplishments of Spaniard champions at Augusta, including himself alongside Jon Rahm and the legendary likes of José María Olazábal and Seve Ballesteros.

Ludvig Åberg

pictured above) in the same color palette, resulting in much of the internet dubbing him as the day’s best dressed. The young Swede may have been the start of the apparel show this week. On Wednesday, Åberg showcased an adidas quarter-zip layering piece in a soft butter yellow , featuring the signature Kelly green adidas stripes extending to his shoulders and down his arms. He backed it up with an ultra clean ensemble on Thursday () in the same color palette, resulting in much of the internet dubbing him as the day’s best dressed.

Billy Horschel

A brand ambassador for Polo Ralph Lauren, Billy Horschel exemplified classic golf attire on opening day of The Masters. He adopted a simplistic style with solid colors, stripes and subtle prints to complement his traditional golf slacks, or five-pocket pants. He completed the fit with a soft pastel-colored sweater, perfect for the cool mornings.

Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood’s arrival on Friday morning for round two caught my eye. Like last year with a purple piece (pictured above) he adorned a pink Nike cardigan golf sweater. This retro look blends tradition with modern golf, utilizing moisture wicking and stretch fabrics for added comfort – fusing fashion with performance. I just love this throwback look, as it fits perfectly with the aura of Augusta National.