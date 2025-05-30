Inspiring Stories of Women in Golf

Women's Golf Day is here and thousands are celebrating across the nation. Women's roles in the game, both on and off the course, have never been more prominent than they are right now.

Over the years, we've told stories of hundreds of women who are making a difference in golf. Here, we've collected a handful of them for you to read, enjoy and celebrate.

How Emily Farrell Is Redefining Women’s Golf Fashion with Abendroth Golf

Emily Farrell grew up golfing in Minnesota, where a daily companion at the range, Ruth, became her mentor and inspiration. Ruth, now 103, inspired one of the signature pants in Farrell’s women’s golf apparel brand, Abendroth Golf.

After studying golf management and working at Titleist, Farrell noticed a gap in stylish, functional women’s golf clothes. She launched Abendroth in 2020, mixing style and performance. Committed to growing women’s golf, Farrell designs clothes to boost confidence on and off the course—just as Ruth once did for her.

How Hally Leadbetter is Innovating Golf Content with Humor and Creativity

Hally Leadbetter, daughter of David Leadbetter, is making her own mark by launching Better Content Co. The company uses comedy to help brands stand out on social media.

A content creator, broadcaster, and golf enthusiast, Hally aims to mix creativity and golf culture while empowering women in the sport. She continues to compete, advocate, and lead with humor, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit.

How Judy Rankin Went From LPGA Tour Star to Golf Broadcast Icon

Judy Rankin, a 26-time LPGA Tour winner and Hall of Famer, transitioned to a broadcasting career after retiring in 1983.

In 2024, she became the first woman to receive the PGA of America's Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism. Known for her insightful, empathetic commentary, Rankin paved the way for women in golf media. Her legacy spans decades of storytelling, influence, and mentorship in both professional golf and broadcasting.

A Q&A With the Women Behind the Western New York PGA

Led by Executive Director Tori Schiro, the Western New York PGA Section is advancing the game through initiatives like the PGA WORKS Fellowship. Fellows Mollie Mars and Abigail Gibson are breaking barriers and inspiring change by promoting inclusion and representation.

Hosting the 2023 PGA Championship fueled local growth, and Schiro, one of only seven female Executive Directors nationwide, continues to lead efforts empowering women and expanding access to the game.

How a Lifelong Love for Golf Led Air Force Veteran Colleen McBratney to PGA HOPE

Colleen McBratney, the first female orthopedic surgeon to reach Colonel in the Air Force, now finds purpose through golf and PGA HOPE after retiring. A 25-year military veteran, she uses golf for wellness, connection, and mentoring fellow veterans.

Representing the Southwest PGA Section, she’s pursuing a spot in senior USGA events. Passionate about service, she blends her leadership and sports medicine experience to empower others through the game she’s loved throughout her life.

Gateway PGA's Ali Wells is a Rising Leader for Golf's Future Generation to Follow

Wells' golf career started in coaching but has blossomed into so much more.

Ali Wells, Executive Director of the Gateway PGA Section, is a trailblazer in growing golf’s inclusivity and accessibility. A former aspiring basketball player turned golf advocate, Wells built the Gateway PGA Foundation from the ground up and champions programs like PGA WORKS, mentoring future golf professionals.

As the first female PGA Professional in her role, she’s known for empowering others, promoting diversity, and pushing for innovation through discomfort and growth.