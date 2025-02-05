Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Game Changers

This is Still She: What the Next Generation of Women in Golf Can Learn from Head Professional Abby Parsons

By Abbi Kasitz
Published on

Being the Head Golf Professional at a golf course is a challenging, rewarding and prestigious position.
For Abby Parsons, PGA, Head Golf Professional at Pinnacle Peak Country Club, it’s something she’s dreamed of since she was a little girl. Her father Tom Parsons, was also a PGA of America Golf Professional, and as she’s said: “I grew up idolizing him, his job, and the effect he had on not only his students, but the golf club and community in general.”
Like any role, this one is not without its challenges. The days are sometimes long, there are aspects of it that aren’t the most glamorous, but the work is always rewarding. 
That being said, there is a n image people have in their heads of what a Head Professional at a course usually looks like, something Parsons knows all too well. Listen in as she describes what it’s like to be a woman in golf, at the top of her game, where some people are still stuck in the past.

