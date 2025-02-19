5 Steps to Starting a Ladies Golf League

Stepping onto a golf course for the first time can be a scary experience. Golf has long been perceived as a male-centric sport with its own terminology, rules, and etiquette. But ladies, don’t let that stop you from getting out there!

Women's participation in the game has seen significant growth by 41% in the past five years, according to the National Golf Foundation. There is no better time to grab a set of clubs, gather a group of gals, and start your own golf league!

That’s exactly what we did as a group of colleagues, each with different levels of golf skills. We created our league through these five simple steps, and you can too!

Setting the Tone of Your League

Many people hesitate to start or join a golf league, fearing it may be too competitive. However, golf leagues cater to different groups and skill levels. Some focus on competition, while others emphasize enjoyment and skill development.

To foster a welcoming atmosphere, we named our league “Ladies at the Links & Drinks,” intentionally avoiding the intimidating connotation of the word "league" and reassuring participants that it's a friendly space for people of all skill levels. Here, you can learn the basics, make new friends, and enjoy refreshments and appetizers in a relaxed environment.

Choosing the Right Location

Finding the perfect location for your league can be challenging due to limited tee times or practice spots. It's crucial to collaborate with your local golf course to secure these areas for your league times. For "Ladies at the Links & Drinks," we ensure access to facilities based on our practice focus— the putting green, short game areas, or driving range.

Additionally, if we want to test our skills on the course, we make sure to have tee times booked in advance.

Setting a Consistent Schedule

A common challenge when starting a league is ensuring that most members can attend each session. To tackle this issue, it's important to communicate the duration of each session clearly, and to confirm that the majority of members can attend. For our league, we meet weekly at a mutually agreed-upon time for sessions lasting between an hour and an hour and a half.

Considering the Cost

Golf is often seen as a more expensive sport, which can be a barrier to entry. To ensure everyone can join without financial worries, we agree on the costs in advance and have adopted a pay-as-you-go model, allowing anyone to join us whenever they can.

Finding a Great Teacher!

Whether you're a beginner or an intermediate golfer, having the right coach is crucial for improving your game. The challenge often lies in finding a coach with the appropriate credentials and a proven track record of working with players of all levels.

Fortunately, the PGA of America's Find a Coach too l simplifies this process by matching you with experienced coaches in your area. We are fortunate to have Kevin Compare, a PGA Master Professional, with over 30+ years of experience leading our ladies' league with his expertise.

Playing golf might seem intimidating, but starting or joining a league is a fantastic way to enhance your skills and enjoy the sport's benefits. We began our league barely knowing how to swing a club, and now we play weekly on the course outside of the scheduled league and have even booked golf trips across the country!