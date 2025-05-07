North Carolina A&T State University Women Soar to 15-Shot Lead in 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Polina Marina hadn’t recorded a bogey-free round since her freshman year of collegiate competition. But the North Carolina A&T State junior did it again at the ideal time—Tuesday’s second round of the 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase and Kohler Co.

Marina’s team-leading 4-under-par 68 on the Straits course powered North Carolina A&T State University (21-over) to a 15-stroke lead in the Women’s Team Division . Howard University (36-over) is second 15 shots back after a 22-over-par 310 on Tuesday.

“It’s been a long time since playing that low,” said Marina, who had birdies at the par-3 3rd, par-4 9th, par-4 10th and par-3 12th holes. “It felt really nice. I was definitely in the zone today. It was nice making pars, hitting fairways, hitting greens and making putts. It was fun to play with such a beautiful view, beautiful course. The energy was amazing.”

NC A&T began the round tied with Howard University for first place after both teams recorded 14-over-par 302s on Monday at the Irish course. Combining with Marina’s 68, junior Ekaterina Prokhorova (1-over-par 73), junior Ana Luisa Rodriguez Lopez (5-over-par 77) and junior Tori Mouton (5-over-par 77) totaled a second-round team score of 7-over-par 295.

Prokhorova is the Women’s Team Division medalist leader at even-par after a roller-coaster round that included three straight birdies on holes 10, 11 and 12.

Ekaterina Prokhorova.

“I managed to play a little bit better on the first couple holes on the back nine,” said Prokhorova. “I still managed to play 1-over, which is not bad on this course. Just happy to be here and trying to enjoy it and do my best.”

Marina is second in the Women’s Team Medalist race, one back at 1-over-par. Emily Mayne (Howard University) is third, four shots back at 4-over.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior Miu Takahashi leads the Women’s Individual Division by six shots at 4-under through two rounds. Hyunji Kim (University of Delaware) is second at 2-over while Danica Lundgren (University of Nebraska-Lincoln) and Hannah Kono (University of Nebraska-Lincoln) are tied for third, seven shots back at 3-over.

Miu Takahashi.

Takahashi tallied back-to-back birdies on holes 3-4, eagled the par-5 5th hole, then added another birdie at the par-4 9th. After going bogey-double bogey on 10 and 11, she rebounded with six pars and a birdie at the par-4 17th.

“I got off to a great start with birdie, birdie, eagle on holes 3, 4 and 5,” said Takahashi. “My second shot on 5 was 147 yards out. I hit it kind of short but was able to make a long putt. Having the eagle and two birdies kept me rolling, it was fun.”

In the Women’s Individual division, Sienna Harder (University of British Columbia) recorded a hole-in-one with her gap wedge at the Irish courses’s par-3, 108-yard 3rd hole for her second career ace.

On the Men’s Division I leaderboard, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (5-under) extended its lead to 17 shots over North Carolina A&T State University (12-over).

Sophomore Jose Berenguel led the way for UAPB, registering an impressive 8-under-par 64 at the Irish course. He leads the Men’s DI medalist race at 9-under. UAPB sophomore Jules De Reu (3-under) is second, six shots back after his second-round 3-under-par 69.

Jose Berenguel.

“I was just trying to play my golf, made a lot of putts and I played almost perfect golf today,” said Berenguel, who birdied three of his first five holes before posting his lone bogey of the afternoon at the par-3 6th. His low round of the day was highlighted by four consecutive birdies on holes 8 through 11.

“I was hot in that moment,” said Berenguel. “I was hitting it perfectly from the tee and on my approaches I was leaving the ball inside 9 feet every shot and making the putt.”

KSU’s Micah Stangebye (6-under) shot 2-under-par 70 on the Straits course to remain on top of the Men’s DII medalist leaderboard. Elvis Steen (Texas A&M International University) is second, three shots back at 3-under after shooting 2-under-par 70 on Straits.

Egor Zubov.