How to Watch the 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

The most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf is back, and it returns to spot golf fans adore.
With 27 teams competing across three divisions, as well as 45 players representing programs in the Men’s and Women’s Individual Division, the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase and Kohler visits Whistling Straits' Irish and Straits courses — with all three rounds being broadcast live on Golf Channel.
See the schedule below for streaming and live broadcast times (all times Eastern). You can also follow all the action from Kohler, Wisconsin, with live scoring and full coverage on PGA.com.
Round 1 (May 6)
4-7 p.m.  — PGA.com & Golf Channel
2-5 a.m. — Golf Channel (re-air on May 6)
5-8 a.m. — Golf Channel (re-air on May 6)
Round 2 (May 7)
4-7 p.m.  — PGA.com & Golf Channel
8:30-11:30 p.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)
11:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)
Round 3 (May 7)
4-7 p.m.  — PGA.com & Golf Channel
8-11 p.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)
12-3 a.m. — Golf Channel (re-air on May 7)
PGA.com also has live scoring and pairings, as well as course features on host site, Whistling Straits.

