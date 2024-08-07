Category - Amateur Programs
PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship History
Published on
The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship was created in 1986 to highlight competitive golf programs at the most underserved and underrepresented Minority-Serving Institutions in the country, and educate and inspire student-athletes to pursue career opportunities in the business of golf and beyond. Considered the most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf, 75% of 2024 players identified as “non-white”.
The inaugural Championship was conducted in the spring of 1987 at Highland Park Golf Course in Cleveland. Since 1998, PGA Golf Club has hosted the Championship, and in 2006 the PGA of America was granted complete ownership and management of the Championship by the National Minority College Golf Scholarship Fund. In 2019, PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) foundation of the PGA of America, assumed ownership of the Championship from the PGA of America.
2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship | TPC Sawgrass
Women's Team Division: Texas A&M University Corpus Christi
Men's Division I Team Division: Florida A&M University
Men's Division III Team Division: Chaminade University of Honolulu
Women's Individual Division - Una Chou (University of British Columbia)
Men's Individual Division - Yuqi Liu University of Michigan
Find full PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship History here.