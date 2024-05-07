Sights & Sounds From PGA WORKS Beyond The Green at the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

The historic PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship kicked off this weekend in Jacksonville, Florida for its 37th edition at the prestigious TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium and Valley courses. More than two hundred players from all corners of the country have their sights set on a national title – one that would etch their names alongside other greats who have carved their own path of success in the golf industry and beyond.

Along with being dubbed the most culturally significant event in collegiate golf, the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship offers players a small glimpse into what the golf industry can offer, and even further – what the game of golf means to all of us.

On Sunday, before balls flew through the air to mark the beginning of competition, players, coaches, students and future leaders gathered at the PGA Tour’s Global Home for PGA WORKS Beyond The Green – a career-exploration event held in conjunction with PGA of America Championships. It is designed to educate and inspire talent from historically underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in the business of golf and beyond.

The experience on Sunday was lively and engaging for the students – honing in on the idea that golf is more than just a game to be played but a connection point to unlock tomorrow’s success.

Below are some sights and sounds from a momentous and inspirational day to kick off the the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship:

The scene had been set early Sunday morning. Guests were greeted by a larger-than-life PGA WORKS display at the entrance of the Global Home – setting the tone for what would be an epic day.

Students and young professionals take it all in upon their arrival. The energy from players, coaches and guests alike was infectious. There was an undeniable energy that would carry the entire day – leading to new opportunities and and connections.

The final details in place to set the day in motion – foreshadowing interactions and sessions with major brands from financial literacy with Chase to building a bold narrative with brands like Kohler. Most notably a student writing ‘World Changer’ on their golf ball to signify what they are becoming.

Attendees put their own spin on style thanks to the Hat Bar assembling custom hats live and in-person. No shortage of creativity here – flare and flash front and center.

“I’ve always been really focused on playing the game and becoming the best player I can be,” says local high school junior, Zebulon Barnes. “I also know that I have a passion for video production and editing and could see myself perhaps working in the business side of the game one day. To know there is a whole world outside of playing golf is reassuring to me – it makes me excited to explore those opportunities while making connections with others along the way.”

Student-athletes were welcomed to the Global Home with an interactive career fair featuring more than fifteen industry-leading organizations and companies like Titleist, KOHLER, Chase, the LPGA, PGA Tour, GOLFTEC and so much more. It was the perfect setting for these students to realize their full potential and how they see themselves fitting their gifts and talents in to the more than $2 billion golf industry.

Competitive spirits were also flowing early on Sunday as players and guests interacted with a one-of-a-kind PGA WORKS-inspired putt-putt game. The phrase “All Of Us” displayed proudly declares golf as a game and business that is welcomed to all – no matter your background or ability.

“I would absolutely love to work in the golf industry once I graduate,” says North Carolina A&T Senior, Jayla Rogers, who is playing in her fifth PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship this week at TPC Sawgrass. “I grew up playing the game of golf and have seen first-hand the impact it can have on younger kids. Golf has shown me how many friendships and connections you can make through a game and I think that is so powerful.”

Students and attendees settle in for three different panels of speakers and industry leaders. Each panel is curated to immerse this next generation into a perspective of curiosity – sparking active questions like, “What’s My Superpower?”, “Who Are My Mentors?”, or “What Do I Want To Pursue With My Career? Hosted by golf personalities and hosts of the Beyond the Fairway, Doug Smith and Will Lowery, there certainly was no shortage of inspiration as these conversations continued throughout the morning.

“You have to pursue what you are naturally good at and where your superpowers lie,” says AJ Hubbard, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Kohler, to the audience. “What do you do well? Hone in on that one thing and run with it because that is going to get you farther much quicker than if you try to do something that you may like, but not necessarily be good at. That superpower separates you, and it’s important to own it!”

The day wrapped up with breakout sessions for students to engage with members from the PGA of America Career Services Team, Acushnet Team and Chase Team – all there to spark conversations around shaping their future. Thanks to Wellness Manager at Destination Kohler, Kimberly Hoffmann, students had the chance to work on wellness exercises and breathing treatments they can take with them in their day-to-day lives. No matter where these future leaders take their careers, it’s clear they will find success even beyond the game.

To learn more about PGA WORKS and PGA WORKS Beyond The Green click here .



